Toddler ‘disables’ mom’s iPhone for 47 years!

The kid tried to unlock the phone many times and with each wrong attempt the duration for being locked increased. (Representational photo/ Thinkstock image) The kid tried to unlock the phone many times and with each wrong attempt the duration for being locked increased. (Representational photo/ Thinkstock image)

Children are quite tech-savvy these days. From taking selfies to playing games on hi-tech smartphone, they do it all without any qualm. However, no matter how adorable these actions are, often parents end up paying a hefty price for some of these innocent ‘acts’. Something similar happened when a mom in China gave her iPhone to her two-year-old son and he, in turn, disabled the iPhone for the equivalent of 47 years! Yes, you read it right.

As it happened, the little one from Shanghai kept entering the wrong password. And with each wrong attempt, the duration of phone being locked kept increasing. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, due to the numerous unlocking attempts, the phone was bolted for 25 million minutes.

The incident took place in January as the mom often gave her phone to the little one to watch educational videos. “I couldn’t really wait for 47 years and tell my grandchild it was your father’s mistake,” the report quoted the woman, who was just identified by her last name Lu.

However, it seems like, it is not that unusual incident in China. An Apple technician based in Shanghai, Wei Chunlong, said he has seen iPhones being disabled for the same reason for as long as 80 years! However, there is a fix but with a price. “In this woman’s case, the only way out [without waiting] is to erase all the phone data and do a factory reset,” Wei said.

It’s unclear if the woman had all her data backup or not but the report added she has been waiting for two months. The incident created a huge debate on Chinese social media platforms, wherein parents have argued that a child shouldn’t have been left with a phone unsupervised.

