Black History Month: Joyful photos of #BlackMenSmiling jam-packs Twitter, and it’s beautiful!

It’s February, and the annual observance of the significant Black History Month has officially begun. The Black Achievement Month, also known as African-American History Month, is celebrated every year in America to acknowledge the accomplishments, and triumphant moments of talented individuals who overcame prejudices and stigma against colour and race.
After Donald Trump’s scathing remarks against the African nations – wherein he referred to them as “shithole countries” – people are celebrating the important month with zest and zeal to challenge the perceptions. One such initiative was started by comedian Dennis Banks on Twitter, and it’s simply heartwarming.
On Friday (February 1), Banks kicked off the Black History Month with a beautiful campaign. With the hashtag, #BlackMenSmiling, he asked people to share cheery photos in an effort to “normalize happy”. “Today let’s share some pics of #BlackMenSmiling. Like big goofy smiles. Happy (even if just for a moment) with life smiles. Normalize happy. #BlackHistoryMonth where your teeth at?” he wrote. Twitterati responded to his call with enthusiasm and the results are pretty amazing.
Today let's share some pics of #BlackMenSmiling. Like big goofy smiles. Happy (even if just for a moment) with life smiles. Normalize happy. #BlackHistoryMonth where your teeth at?

Take a look at some of the best smiling moments here — and of course, it includes Tweeple’s favourite Barack Obama too.
#BlackMenSmiling #Obama

#BlackMenSmiling. #FlashbackFriday to @common visiting @TheKingCenter.

#BlackMenSmiling

Sometimes we just don’t even know its ok to smile.
Sounds weird but it can be a struggle to be anything but a survivor. But I get it now…smile like our lives depend on it so our hearts can appreciate the moment.

i don't break it out as often as i should but you gotta treat a weapon like my smile with care and respect #BlackMenSmiling

Me and my Sons have Alot to Be Proud Of and about not just this month But All the Time!!#BlackMenSmiling #BlackHistoryMonth #BlackPantherChallenge

Couple of inspirational #BlackMenSmiling right here 😊

We smile often around here. #BlackMenSmiling

I'm here for this hashtag #BlackMenSmiling

Lmao, I legit had to scour for a pic of a legit smile #BlackMenSmiling

Yo bro @Felonious_munk am I too late, I never smile in photos but just for u bro 😂 #BlackMenSmiling

Wear your crown and smile…as you find strength through every struggle! #BlackMenSmiling

Smiling because we are pro life. #BlackMenSmiling

The extremely RARE Ice Cube cheese 😬 #BlackMenSmiling

#BlackMenSmiling No clout but I got teeth

ok one more #BlackMenSmiling

Not just smiles, the Twitter trend spread some positivity and motivation as well — and Banks too had an afterthought on the trend.
Sometimes we just don’t even know its ok to smile.
Sounds weird but it can be a struggle to be anything but a survivor. But I get it now…smile like our lives depend on it so our hearts can appreciate the moment.

If nothing else #BlackMenSmiling is opening my eyes to how rare it is to catch a Black man smiling on camera. It's like we can't leave evidence of our happiness.

Last year, superstar Beyoncé decided to share her second pregnancy news with an adorable picture on February 1 and people could not ignore the fact that the pop diva decided to reveal the delightful news at the onset of the Black History Month.
