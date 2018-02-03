  • Associate Sponsor
Black History Month: Joyful photos of #BlackMenSmiling jam-packs Twitter, and it’s beautiful!

Comedian Dennis Banks kicked off the Black History Month with a beautiful campaign. With the hashtag, #BlackMenSmiling, he asked people to share their cheery photos in an effort to "normalize happy".

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: February 3, 2018 9:00 pm
Black History Month, black men smiling, Black History Month twitter trend, twitter trends, happy Black History Month, Black History Month smiling photo trend, viral news, indian express To start the Black History Month on a happy note, comedian Dennis Banks started a photo campaign on Twitter, and it’s heartwarming. (Source: @iamMelsmith/Twitter)
It’s February, and the annual observance of the significant Black History Month has officially begun. The Black Achievement Month, also known as African-American History Month, is celebrated every year in America to acknowledge the accomplishments, and triumphant moments of talented individuals who overcame prejudices and stigma against colour and race.

After Donald Trump’s scathing remarks against the African nations – wherein he referred to them as “shithole countries” – people are celebrating the important month with zest and zeal to challenge the perceptions. One such initiative was started by comedian Dennis Banks on Twitter, and it’s simply heartwarming.

On Friday (February 1), Banks kicked off the Black History Month with a beautiful campaign. With the hashtag, #BlackMenSmiling, he asked people to share cheery photos in an effort to “normalize happy”. “Today let’s share some pics of #BlackMenSmiling. Like big goofy smiles. Happy (even if just for a moment) with life smiles. Normalize happy. #BlackHistoryMonth where your teeth at?” he wrote. Twitterati responded to his call with enthusiasm and the results are pretty amazing.

Take a look at some of the best smiling moments here — and of course, it includes Tweeple’s favourite Barack Obama too.

Not just smiles, the Twitter trend spread some positivity and motivation as well — and Banks too had an afterthought on the trend.

Last year, superstar Beyoncé decided to share her second pregnancy news with an adorable picture on February 1 and people could not ignore the fact that the pop diva decided to reveal the delightful news at the onset of the Black History Month.

