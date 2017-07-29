Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet reunite after 20 years; Twitter bursts with iceberg jokes

And the heart will go on and on… (Source: Twitter) And the heart will go on and on… (Source: Twitter)

“Near, far, wherever you are, I believe that the heart does go on…” — These lyrics to the soul-stirring song from the 1997 film Titanic are as unforgettable as the film itself. As the magical movie completes two decades this year, the lead pair — Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet — reunited and made a million hearts skip a beat. There is also buzz that to celebrate the 20 years of the film, filmmaker James Cameron is making a documentary about it.

Hosting two former co-stars, Winslet and Billy Zane at his annual Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation dinner, the 42-year-old actor met them to raise funds for environmental causes. A lot of other celebrities including Madonna performed at the starry night! As the pictures from the gala night circulated on social media networking sites, people simply couldn’t contain their happiness.

Take a look at the picture of the stars, that has now gone viral.

Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure..

@katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn pic.twitter.com/jWmzzhDeXK — Billy Zane (@BillyZane) July 26, 2017

No sooner were they shared on social media, Twitter started buzzing with memes and jokes. And, the most popular one going around was the pun on icebergs. Interestingly, it was Zane who started the germ of thought. “Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure,” he wrote. Another user tweeted out: “Highest of ironies: cast of Titanic has 20yr reunion to discuss how they can save melting ice caps.”

Read all the reactions here.

Highest of ironies: cast of Titanic has 20yr reunion to discuss how they can save melting ice caps. #LeonardoDiCapriofoundation — Cody A. Brobst (@CodyABrobst) July 27, 2017

My heart will go on. pic.twitter.com/NTESosj2F3 — Tess (@Tess1107A) July 27, 2017

[people watching the titanic in 100 years]

wtf is an iceberg? — the sloppy boy (@KandyKoehn) July 29, 2017

Titanic is 20 years old today. Wow!!! — Justin Nared (@CoachNared) July 29, 2017

Did Titanic teach you nothing? Never call a boat unsinkable! pic.twitter.com/a4s5m5Jmhd — Sir Shadilay (@SirShadilay) July 28, 2017

Never be afraid to try something new. Remember, amateurs built the ark. Professionals built the Titanic. — affection (@induct) July 28, 2017

What do you think of the reunion of the Titanic cast? Don’t they still look as adorable as they were 20 years ago? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

