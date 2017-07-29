Latest News

Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet reunite after 20 years; Twitter bursts with iceberg jokes

titanic, leonardo dicaprio, kate winslet, titanic cast, titanic reunion, titanic 20 years, titanic iceberg jokes, titanic twitter, indian express, indian express news And the heart will go on and on… (Source: Twitter)
“Near, far, wherever you are, I believe that the heart does go on…” — These lyrics to the soul-stirring song from the 1997 film Titanic are as unforgettable as the film itself. As the magical movie completes two decades this year, the lead pair — Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet — reunited and made a million hearts skip a beat. There is also buzz that to celebrate the 20 years of the film, filmmaker James Cameron is making a documentary about it.

Hosting two former co-stars, Winslet and Billy Zane at his annual Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation dinner, the 42-year-old actor met them to raise funds for environmental causes. A lot of other celebrities including Madonna performed at the starry night! As the pictures from the gala night circulated on social media networking sites, people simply couldn’t contain their happiness.

Take a look at the picture of the stars, that has now gone viral.

No sooner were they shared on social media, Twitter started buzzing with memes and jokes. And, the most popular one going around was the pun on icebergs. Interestingly, it was Zane who started the germ of thought. “Gangs back together. Now we’re saving icebergs. Go figure,” he wrote. Another user tweeted out: “Highest of ironies: cast of Titanic has 20yr reunion to discuss how they can save melting ice caps.”

Read all the reactions here.

What do you think of the reunion of the Titanic cast? Don’t they still look as adorable as they were 20 years ago? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

