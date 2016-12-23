‘Tis the season for Christmas celebrations: Google Doodle joins festivities

Google Doodle celebrates the start of Christmas holidays with the popular Christmas carol song. (Source: Google.com) Google Doodle celebrates the start of Christmas holidays with the popular Christmas carol song. (Source: Google.com)

With Christmas around the corner, Google seems to have been bitten by the festive bug too. The giant search engine seems to have joined the celebrations officially with an adorable Google Doodle that shows the letters G, O, O, G, L and E singing ‘Tis the season Christmas carol song. December 23 is considered the first day of the Christmas and New Year holiday season. And what better than singing joyful Christmas carols to mark the occasion!

Christmas carols form a quintessential part of the celebrations around this time of the year and Google Doodle has paid a tribute to the grand annual music festivities during Christmas. Along with Santa Claus and goodies, carol songs are another element that Christmas has most definitely come to be recognised with. ‘Tis the season is a line from the popular carol Deck the halls, and is also an album of Christmas songs by Olivia Newton-John and Vince Gill.

Other popular Christmas carols that people love to sing along are Feliz Navidad, Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer, Jingle Bells, Silent Night, Go rest you, merry gentlemen, Joy to the world, Long time ago in Bethlehem, to name just a few.

