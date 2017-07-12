Matched on Tinder, they haven’t met for 3 yrs; so Tinder stepped in to send them to…

Both hail from Ohio and are all set to meet in person now that their Tinder conversation is going viral. (Source: Twitter) Both hail from Ohio and are all set to meet in person now that their Tinder conversation is going viral. (Source: Twitter)

Do you feel annoyed if your Tinder match doesn’t reply on time, or leave in between a conversation? Well, many would argue, not to pin high hopes on Tinder matches, but these two 20-somethings have baffled the entire world, including the guys over at Tinder. The duo has been exchanging messages for THREE YEARS through the app, without meeting each other even once!

Not only that, the gap between the responses are as long as some relationships! Yep, that’s even half a year at times.

Josh Avsec, 22, first messaged Michelle Arendas, 21, in September 2014 after they matched.

However, Arendas didn’t respond until November and came up with the lamest excuse ever when she told him: ‘Hey sorry my phone died!’ But, Avsec decided to give it back to her with a hilarious response. And this time he replied to her after several months, and that’s how the two carried on for all this while, pulling each others leg. Not expecting that the other would actually reply after a long gap.

Hahahaha one day I’m going to meet this girl and it’s going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Hahahaha I specifically didn’t add it cuz it was more outlandish then the previous ones pic.twitter.com/PSI6uOoMOq — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

Avsec last week suddenly decided to post their hilarious conversation on Twitter and since then his tweet has gone viral, with more 12,000 retweets and over 44,000 likes. The tweet gained so much attention that even Tinder replied to his tweet and wrote, “Good things come to those who wait.”

Good things come to those who wait ⌛️ — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

Now, people are rooting for the duo to meet in person and people are saying this is best Tinder love story ever!

we’re not just gonna ignore that both of you are showing off big cats in your profile pictures this is fate pic.twitter.com/P9qd9bqdMU — Mikaela Long (@MikaelaLong) July 10, 2017

This is hilarious😂😂 please get married. — laur💕 (@laurenmariee143) July 8, 2017

I am laughing like hell😂. This is too much. You guys should meet n pls tweet about it too 😂😂😂 — BlurryFace (@sam27march) July 10, 2017

Good humor good looks clearly meant for eachother 10/10 should date — ashley rothmann (@AshRother) July 10, 2017

I’m crying at work❤️😭❤️ — alicia (@Iam_fauxreal) July 11, 2017

We are fully behind you in the Uk. I want to be at the same restaurant on your date — Johnny Seifert (@JohnnySeifert) July 11, 2017

Arendas too took note of his tweet and replied, but still carried on with their late reply game.

sorry I’d reply but I need to give it a few months ! — Michelle Arendas (@mch_rnd) July 8, 2017

Wow😊 This is single handedly the coolest thing twitter has ever done for me. Be sure to check your DMs sometime at the end of August. — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

But wait there’s more Tinder has offered to sponsor their first date at any location they want and now the pair will be meeting in Hawaii!

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd http://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

Aloha! We’re sending you to Maui but you can’t take two years to pack your bags! 🏖️ — Tinder (@Tinder) July 11, 2017

