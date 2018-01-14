Guy goes on Tinder date, but soon realises there’s something wrong

Yet another Tinder date disaster one can relate to. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Yet another Tinder date disaster one can relate to. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Tinder dates can go either way. While some meet really great people, others end up with tales of horror or hilarity. Well, according to a tiny Tinder tale that was shared on Imgur recently, it looks like this guy just saved himself – and his wallet – some huge damage after he sensed that there was something going terribly wrong during dinner. After all, if your date is speaking more to the waiter than to you, that should be a massive red flag, and it was.

The man, who goes by the user name @minilogo37, wrote about his experience, and soon it went viral. Much to his surprise as well. This is what he wrote, with the title, ‘Had to be a $150 check, easy’:

“I signed up for Tinder, just to see what would happen. A few hours later, I got “superliked,” which is apparently better than “liked”. We talked for a few days, she seemed super cool. I suggested a date, and she insisted on it being dinner. Cool.

We met up tonight at a restaurant I’d picked out. She didn’t look at me, wore sweatpants, and immediately ordered an $13 appetizer. Okay, not a dealbreaker. I tried starting a conversation a few times, but she only gave one word answers. Then, she orders a $25 steak and $22 crab legs. She drank 4 $9 glasses of wine. I got the steak, and a few drinks myself. Right about the time our main course(s) arrived, I’d pretty much given up. She talked more to the waiter.

As we were finishing, I excused myself and went to the restroom. While I was in there, a light bulb went off.

I left the bathroom, headed out the door, got in my car, and drove home. Now, here I am. She messaged me a few times, called me a “f**ker” about twelve times. Eh.”

Well, going by the comments that followed the story, some thought he’d handled the situation quite well, most suggested that he should have paid for at least his part of the meal, while some thought he was too harsh. As @minilogo37 replied to one of the comments later, it looked like he too felt a little worse about it the next morning.

In the meanwhile, we liked a couple of the alternative suggestions to tackle such a date disaster:

* “pay for your portion separately with and tip the waiter.”

* “Why not tell waiter you want separate checks”

* “to prevent future problems, arrive early, specify two checks. If she’s nice, or you feel like it, take hers too. If not, do nothing. tada :D”

