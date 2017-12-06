Top Stories

Twitterati laud Time magazine’s choice of ‘The Silence Breakers: #MeToo’ as Person of the Year 2017

Though the #MeToo concept was started by activist Tarana Burke in 2006, it picked up momentum after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case came to light this October.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 6, 2017 8:12 pm
MeToo campaign, Time Magazine, Time magazine Person of the Year 2017, Person of the year 2017, Indian express, Indian express news The Person of the year award is decided by Time’s editors and goes to the person or group who has had the most influence on the year’s news for better or worse. (Source: Time/Twitter)
Just pipping US President Donald Trump to the second spot, who had earlier claimed that he was the preferred choice for Time magazine’s Person of the Year, are a bunch of courageous women and men – The Silence Breakers as Time calls them – who shook the world as part of the #MeToo movement, who made it to the prestigious cover.

The #MeToo movement gave an opportunity to sexual assault and harassment survivors to speak out and highlight the fact that they were not alone. At a time, when even after being assaulted a often a victim choose to stay mum, the anti-harassment campaign gave voice to many and brought out the gravity of the situation. The intensity with which the number of posts under the hashtag flooded the social media created an instant buzz and drew attention to the matter. The announcement was made on NBC’s Today show, on Wednesday, and also posted by the official Twitter handle of Time magazine.

The Person of the year award is decided by Time’s editors and goes to the person or group who has had the most influence on the year’s news for better or worse. Though the #MeToo concept was started by activist Tarana Burke in 2006, it picked up momentum after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case came to light this October. Taking to social media, many celebrities started sharing their stories of sexual abuse, which soon encouraged others to also join the movement and speak out about their experiences. The cover features activist Adama Iwu, actress Ashley Judd, singer Taylor Swift, strawberry picker Isabel Pascual and former Uber engineer Susan Fowler. Approving the decision, many Netizens took to social media to laud the the magazine and state that the award was aptly given.

Though there have been an overwhelming positive response, there are some social media users who are unhappy with Taylor Swift being on the cover.

President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping were named the second and third most influential people, respectively.

