This fake TIME’s cover calling Trump ‘Liar-in-Chief’ is being hailed as epitome of journalistic courage

From those taking jibes at Donald Trump's obsession with framing magazine covers that feature him to those who knew this was fake but really wished it to be true, there was really no stopping Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 12, 2017 2:14 pm
It did not take a lot of time for people on social media, especially those on Twitter to start sharing the fake TIME magazine cover, believing it to be true.

TIME magazine has been brutally honest when it comes to being upfront about their dislike towards US President Donald Trump. From taking obvious jibes at Trump’s rumoured association with Russia, declaring him the ‘Person of the Year’ — an honour the magazine previously gave to the likes of Joseph Stalin (1939, 1942), Ayatollah Khomeini (1979), Adolf Hitler (1938), to their popular ‘Trump’s total meltdown’ cover — the folks at TIME have been pretty vocal about their discontent with POTUS.

So, when a fake TIME cover started doing the rounds on the Internet recently, it did not take a lot of time for people on social media, especially those on Twitter, to start sharing the photo, believing it to be true, with some Twitter users even lauding TIME for its ‘brave journalism’.

Check out the ‘latest TIME cover’ here.

The fake cover shows Russian President Vladimir Putin in the background, in front of which Trump is shown standing and delivering a speech. “Americans begin facing the task of living under Liar In Chief” — the words that were used by comedian Hasan Minhaj during the White House Correspondent’s Dinner earlier for which Trump was absent — fill the space in between on the cover.

Before somebody decided to fact check and confirm that the cover was indeed fake, Internet had already begun firing shots at Trump.  Many have interpreted the design’s inspiration as Trump’s ties with Putin and James Comey’s claims that Trump ‘defamed’ him with lies.

Here are some of the reactions the cover garnered.

From those taking jibes at Trump’s obsession with framing magazine covers that feature him to those who knew this was fake but really wished it to be true, there was really no stopping tweeple. This, along with the many who were quick to rectify that TIME in fact has got nothing to do with it.

Meanwhile, this is TIME’s latest cover, which is on Trump, nonetheless.

