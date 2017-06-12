This fake TIME’s cover calling Trump ‘Liar-in-Chief’ is being hailed as epitome of journalistic courage

It did not take a lot of time for people on social media, especially those on Twitter to start sharing the fake TIME magazine cover, believing it to be true. (Source: SilverAttack/Twitter) It did not take a lot of time for people on social media, especially those on Twitter to start sharing the fake TIME magazine cover, believing it to be true. (Source: SilverAttack/Twitter)

TIME magazine has been brutally honest when it comes to being upfront about their dislike towards US President Donald Trump. From taking obvious jibes at Trump’s rumoured association with Russia, declaring him the ‘Person of the Year’ — an honour the magazine previously gave to the likes of Joseph Stalin (1939, 1942), Ayatollah Khomeini (1979), Adolf Hitler (1938), to their popular ‘Trump’s total meltdown’ cover — the folks at TIME have been pretty vocal about their discontent with POTUS.

So, when a fake TIME cover started doing the rounds on the Internet recently, it did not take a lot of time for people on social media, especially those on Twitter, to start sharing the photo, believing it to be true, with some Twitter users even lauding TIME for its ‘brave journalism’.

Check out the ‘latest TIME cover’ here.

The fake cover shows Russian President Vladimir Putin in the background, in front of which Trump is shown standing and delivering a speech. “Americans begin facing the task of living under Liar In Chief” — the words that were used by comedian Hasan Minhaj during the White House Correspondent’s Dinner earlier for which Trump was absent — fill the space in between on the cover.

Before somebody decided to fact check and confirm that the cover was indeed fake, Internet had already begun firing shots at Trump. Many have interpreted the design’s inspiration as Trump’s ties with Putin and James Comey’s claims that Trump ‘defamed’ him with lies.

Here are some of the reactions the cover garnered.

Trump LOVES to frame magazine covers of himself. Let’s make sure he considers next week’s TIME cover. pic.twitter.com/wM3Mo1jxQb — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) June 11, 2017

I guess this cover was proven to be FAKE but i hope @TIME uses it as their next magazine cover i would buy 100 copies & thats just me! — Ted – #TheResistance (@SilverAttack) June 12, 2017

Check out next week’s TIME Magazine cover. pic.twitter.com/7rMJni9Clz — Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) June 11, 2017

When Time runs a cover w/ a photo of Trump beneath blaring headline “LIAR-IN-CHIEF,” it’s safe to say Trump has a credibility problem. #Dems pic.twitter.com/H6lX9fDkdY — Dario Navarro (@darionavarro111) June 11, 2017

Remember when Trump bragged about how he’s been on the cover of Time more than anyone? (not true) Don’t think he’ll brag about this one pic.twitter.com/BCbwjDWYJy — David Harvey (@davidharvey) June 11, 2017

I love this upcoming cover of Time Magazine. I hope President Trump is enjoying all the awful publicity. pic.twitter.com/G8ZS8gALg0 — Ev (@evelinav) June 11, 2017

From those taking jibes at Trump’s obsession with framing magazine covers that feature him to those who knew this was fake but really wished it to be true, there was really no stopping tweeple. This, along with the many who were quick to rectify that TIME in fact has got nothing to do with it.

It’s been posted by reputed US journalists & opinion leaders. But @boomlive_in is a very reliable factchecker so holding it back for now

I http://t.co/nW9ptVJtBt — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 11, 2017

I have been told by someone at Time that this cover is a fake http://t.co/axz1gXikwq — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 11, 2017

Beware That viral cover of Time magazine calling Trump “LIAR IN CHIEF?” It’s a fake. (Mediaite) — Darrel Murphy (@thedjmurphy) June 12, 2017

TRUMP It’s fake, but true! :-) We’ll see what Time magazine comes up with a new hours. http://t.co/qADDpYa5ti — Life Center Online (@HaroldLifeC) June 12, 2017

I think that cover is fake – this weeks cover is about Trump hotel — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) June 11, 2017

Meanwhile, this is TIME’s latest cover, which is on Trump, nonetheless.

TIME’s new cover: How Donald Trump’s D.C. hotel became the new swamp http://t.co/50bXrkI4lX pic.twitter.com/AyMIOm68MD — TIME (@TIME) June 8, 2017

