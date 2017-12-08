TIME conveys a powerful message with the cropped elbow of a sixth silence breaker on its cover

The chief editor said that the elbow represented all the men and women who could not come forward to speak up because they feared backlash. T(Source: TIME Magazine) The chief editor said that the elbow represented all the men and women who could not come forward to speak up because they feared backlash. T(Source: TIME Magazine)

If a strategic shot of Donald Trump on the cover of TIME’s 2016 issue announcing him as the Person of the Year made headlines, then now, it’s the time for a group of women who spoke out against sexual harassment to take centre stage. One look at the cover and people would see five women — singer Taylor Swift, actor Ashley Judd, activist Adama Iwu, ex-Uber engineer Susan Fowler and Mexican strawberry picker Isabel Pascual staring into the camera with a quiet confidence. However, one detail that most might miss out on is the cropped elbow on the bottom right corner.

The anonymous elbow is not just a careless edit but a way to add more leverage to the movement that began this year against sexual harassment and to emphasise the fact that stigmas are still associated with sexual harassment victims. According to NBC News’ Today, the sixth ‘silence breaker’ chose to remain anonymous because of the fear of reprisal, said TIME chief-editor Edward Felsenthal.

Here are some of the responses that the tiny detail generated on social media.

FYI, you may have missed the 6th person on @TIME‘s #PersonOfTheYear cover. The elbow on the right side represents a woman who wanted to stay anonymous #SilenceBreakers pic.twitter.com/46l46DQzp3 — Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) December 6, 2017

My absolute favorite part of this @TIME cover is the unnamed elbow in the lower corner. She’s everyone else. That’s our arm.

We all made the cover.#silencebreakers pic.twitter.com/wXDa41skka — 1ChanceFancy (@1ChanceFancy) December 6, 2017

The mystery elbow in Time’s person of the year cover is an important artistic decision, @LeahFessler explains: http://t.co/0fBBMfXdcN — Sarah Kessler (@SarahFKessler) December 6, 2017

Notice the lower right corner of the @TIME cover.

That arm & elbow symbolizes a person who can’t come forward for fear of reprisal, losing their job…their voice & their truth matter too.

👇🏻Just a thought not a sermon👇🏻 http://t.co/JsFnuvS4qN — Alt_SeanSpicer’sMic🎙🤦🏻‍♀️🎙 (@Alt_Spicerlies) December 6, 2017

The @TIME Magazine Cover delivers a strong message by showing a cropped elbow, representing anonymous men and women who are afraid to come out with their stories about harassment and sexual assault. #TimeMagazine #Personoftheyear #RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/5zl2x8oDxk — Lopa Priyadarshini (@lopa3k) December 8, 2017

The most important detail in this cover is the elbow on the right.http://t.co/jSPjMCQler — Garima Mahajan (@GarimaM1204) December 8, 2017

Powerful symbolism on @TIME’s Person of the Year cover, the elbow represents all the women who are struggling to come forward for fear of repercussions. #PersonOfTheYear2017 #women — Phres Evardone (@PhresEvardone) December 7, 2017

FYI, you may have missed the 6th person on @TIME‘s #PersonOfTheYear cover. The elbow on the right side represents a woman who wanted to stay anonymous #SilenceBreakers pic.twitter.com/46l46DQzp3 — Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) December 6, 2017

He also said that the elbow represented all the men and women who could not come forward to speak up because they feared backlash. The tiny but extremely significant addition on the magazine cover has won praises on social media.

According to TIME’s report on the ‘silence breakers’, one of the women who chose to stay anonymous is a mother of two. “I thought, What just happened? Why didn’t I react? Why couldn’t I force out of my mouth? When i got home, I crumbled. I kept thinking, did I do something, did I say something, did I look a certain way to make him think that was O.K?” she was quoted by the report.

Another woman is a Native American, who had felt trapped because a colleague allegedly kissed and pressed himself on her. With no HR department at her workplace, she had to quit her job because she did not feel her colleagues, family members or friends would believe her.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd