Top Stories

TIME conveys a powerful message with the cropped elbow of a sixth silence breaker on its cover

The anonymous elbow is not just a careless edit but a way to add more leverage to the movement that began this year against sexual harassment and to emphasise the fact that stigmas are still associated with sexual harassment victims.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 8, 2017 10:36 pm
time magazine cover, time magazine, time magazine elbow, time magazine elbow on the cover, time magazine elbow, time magazine, time magazine silence breakers, time magazine elbow anonymous silence breakers, time magazine silence break by anonymous elbow, indian express, indian express news The chief editor said that the elbow represented all the men and women who could not come forward to speak up because they feared backlash. T(Source: TIME Magazine)
Related News

If a strategic shot of Donald Trump on the cover of TIME’s 2016 issue announcing him as the Person of the Year made headlines, then now, it’s the time for a group of women who spoke out against sexual harassment to take centre stage. One look at the cover and people would see five women — singer Taylor Swift, actor Ashley Judd, activist Adama Iwu, ex-Uber engineer Susan Fowler and Mexican strawberry picker Isabel Pascual staring into the camera with a quiet confidence. However, one detail that most might miss out on is the cropped elbow on the bottom right corner.

The anonymous elbow is not just a careless edit but a way to add more leverage to the movement that began this year against sexual harassment and to emphasise the fact that stigmas are still associated with sexual harassment victims. According to NBC News’ Today, the sixth ‘silence breaker’ chose to remain anonymous because of the fear of reprisal, said TIME chief-editor Edward Felsenthal.

Here are some of the responses that the tiny detail generated on social media.

He also said that the elbow represented all the men and women who could not come forward to speak up because they feared backlash. The tiny but extremely significant addition on the magazine cover has won praises on social media.

According to TIME’s report on the ‘silence breakers’, one of the women who chose to stay anonymous is a mother of two. “I thought, What just happened? Why didn’t I react? Why couldn’t I force out of my mouth? When i got home, I crumbled. I kept thinking, did I do something, did I say something, did I look a certain way to make him think that was O.K?” she was quoted by the report.

Another woman is a Native American, who had felt trapped because a colleague allegedly kissed and pressed himself on her. With no HR department at her workplace, she had to quit her job because she did not feel her colleagues, family members or friends would believe her.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 08: Latest News