  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

‘Tiger Zinda Hai?’ Police’s 45-minute stand-off with cuddly toy tiger triggers a new series of jokes

A farmer in Scotland saw a mighty tiger resting inside his farm, and called the police for help. However, after a 45-minute stand-off with the tiger, they realised that it was just a stuffed toy.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2018 10:28 pm
tiger, stuffed toy tiger, tiger zinda hai, cuddly toy tiger, Police's standoff with a cuddly toy tiger After a 45-minute stand-off with the tiger, the police got to know it was just a stuffed toy. Can you believe it? (Source: UK Cop Humour/Facebook)
Related News

What would you do if you spotted a tiger lazing around in your farm? Wouldn’t you stop dead in the tracks? Something similar happened with a nervous farmer in Scotland when he saw a mighty tiger resting inside his farm. After looking at the animal, he shuddered with fright and called up the police for help.

As soon as the police reached the location, they tried various ways to judge and combat the dangerous situation. However, what left them dumbstruck was that after a “45-minute stand-off with the tiger”, they realised that it was just a stuffed toy. Can you believe it? Well, it’s true, and hilarious!

The North East Police Division posted a message on Facebook giving a detailed summary of the incident and wrote, “The incident was stood down within 45 minutes once officers attended and established there was no threat to the public. We appreciate that it was a false call made with genuine good intent.” The pictures of the tiger were circulated on many networking websites after they were shared by a Facebook page UK Cop Humour.

As soon as the pictures went viral on social media, Netizens lost their calm. While many poked fun with Salman Khan’s movie title Tiger Zinda Hai, Chetan Bhagat too joined in with his punny tweet. Check out some reactions here.

What do you think of the bizarre situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News

Adda

Feb 08: Latest News