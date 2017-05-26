This woman couldn’t afford to travel to work, but her colleagues did something that left her teary-eyed

Tia could afford to commute to her office. (Source: Eric DeAndre Amos/Facebook) Tia could afford to commute to her office. (Source: Eric DeAndre Amos/Facebook)

What if you have a job, but no money to commute to work everyday? Wouldn’t it be the saddest thing ever? Well, Tia Benbow, who works at Firestone Complete Auto Care in Columbia, was stuck in such a melancholic situation when she didn’t have money to travel to and fro to her workplace. She had lost all hope, but a delightful twist turned her hapless situation into a happy one.

Leaving her dumbfounded, her boss, Charlie Brown, and co-workers stepped in to raise money together for her travel expenses and raised around $1,300 for her. Her colleague — Eric DeAndre Amos — shared the amusing story on Facebook and wrote: “Tia is a very loyal employee at this establishment, hard working, and determined to make sales as a Tire Manager here.”

Divulging her problem, Benbow told them she won’t be able to continue work as it was getting difficult for her to commute to office. But, looking at her “outstanding work performance”, her boss decided to make a “generous contribution” with the help of all her colleagues. Praising his boss for the good deed, Amos added, “Just wanted to thank Charlie for being one of the best Store managers out there and being extremely thoughtful of his employees.”

Take a look at the post here.

His post has garnered more than 17,000 likes and almost 20,000 shares. The post also reads that he was flooded with requests of people wanting to help her out, so they managed to build a gofundme account for her to make it possible for others to lend their helping hand! Read a few heart-warming reactions on the post here.

Incredible, isn’t it?

