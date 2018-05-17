Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
#ThursdayThoughts: Twitterati share wisdom to help you get by the day

#ThursdayThoughts: There might be five days until the weekend arrives, but it seems like forever. And although Monday might seem like the toughest to survive, the monotonous drill only gets worse. By Thursday, the week seems stagnant.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2018 1:31:08 pm
inspirational tweets, Thursday thoughts tweets, tweets to survive week days, motivational tweets for weekdays, indian express, indian express news Say what you will, Thursdays are the most difficult to get by.
‘Weekdays are tough’ is something we would all agree on. The alarm starts blaring and no matter how many hours of sleep you catch up on, it’s never enough. There is also the mad rush to meet deadlines. And although Monday might seem like the toughest to survive, the monotonous drill only gets worse. By Thursday, the week seems stagnant. Yes, say what you will, it is Thursday which is generally the most tiresome and difficult to get by.

People on social media agree and understand this plight. Using the hashtag #ThursdayThoughts, they are sharing words of wisdom as well as memes and jokes. While one wrote, “Learning to ignore certain people is one of the great paths to inner peace. Life is easier when you delete those who make it difficult,” another wrote, “No matter how big and strong you are, you will not carry yourself to your Grave. So be humble.”

“Life isn’t always sunshine and butterflies. Sometimes you got to learn to smile through the pain,” wrote another.

Here are some of the tweets.

 

Thursday indeed is one of the most difficult days of the week and such inspirational words do help.
How are you surviving Thursday? Tell us in the comments’ below.

