This girl got the entire FLIGHT to herself due to a ‘fortunate’ goof-up

The lucky one: This girl just enjoyed a luxurious travel time alone on the flight. (Source: shadybaby22/Reddit) The lucky one: This girl just enjoyed a luxurious travel time alone on the flight. (Source: shadybaby22/Reddit)

Fighting over arm-rest and cribbing for leg-room is quite common while travelling in a flight. And, for that reason, many people dream to fly alone. But, have you ever wondered what would happen if you were all alone on a flight? Well, the dream came true for a girl travelling in a flight from New York to Washington DC.

Reddit user shadybaby22 shared her experience on the flight and explained all about the goof-up that turned out to be a luxurious journey for her. “I got a whole plane to myself when I was accidentally booked on a flight just meant for moving crew,” she wrote. “When my flight was cancelled about 8 hours earlier a confused agent gave me and half the passengers a seat on the plane in the pic before another agent realized everyone could go on an earlier flight. They made an announcement on the speaker but I’d already left to go back to my parent’s house nearby to wait for the next few hours. I was never contacted about the flight change,” she also added.

In no time, the post went viral and people started gasping after hearing about the fortunate timing. Apparently, she only figured out that there was a problem when she realized that she was the only passenger in the waiting area before the flight took off.

According to her post, she didn’t order anything as it was a short flight. “Good on them for letting you on instead of making you wait for the next flight,” said one Redditor on the post. “Congrats to you. This same thing happened to me before on a flight from NY to Toronto a couple years ago. The flight crew was really cool and let me sit in first class and gave me wine and cheese. But they wouldn’t skip the whole safety presentation, thinking I was like an ‘airline secret shopper’,” said another.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd