This woman’s ‘thank you’ note to Pakistan for defeating India in the ICC Champions Trophy final is a must read

In the days following India’s abysmal loss against arch rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy final at the Oval in London, both Indian and Pakistani cricket fans have been taking jibes at each other. More so in the case of our neighbours, since the win has been called more a case of annihilation than anything else. But there is no denying the exemplary show of cricket that the Men in Green displayed.

After the match, many took to social media and even news media to lambast Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the rest of the team for the poor performance. The ‘mauka mauka’ ad man ruled the Internet space as the green T-shirt finally worked its magic and Pakistan beat India in ICC Champions Trophy final by 180 runs. Twitter was flooded with fury and sarcasm, but amid caustic remarks on social media, there is a Facebook post that’s creating waves with its words of love and friendship.

A beautifully written addressed to Pakistan, the ‘thank you’ note by FB user Archana Mohan has touched a chord with many, which is why within a day, the post has been shared almost 10,000 times and has received thousands of comments and likes.

In the post, Archana talks about how her family members actually identified positive traits that could be learnt from Pakistani players instead of the usual mud-slinging that she had been expecting. “‘I wish we had players like theirs’, my husband said ruefully. ‘From the by lanes of Peshawar to an ICC event, they are cricketers in the purest sense’, he said dreamily. ‘And what about that boy Fakhar Zaman’, my father in law, said, his cup of filter coffee simmering just like his voice. He is a Navy man no? That’s what a soldier does for his country,’ the ex-serviceman said proudly”, she writes.

Pakistan, thanks for defeating us!

Dear Pakistan

I was sure I would wake up with a soul wrenching hangover after you pulverized my team yesterday. To be honest, I wanted to bury myself in a hole and keep newspapers at bay so I didn’t have to relive ‘that’ no ball again.

But something happened this morning.

Instead of the pooja room, where she usually offers prayers every morning, my mother in law was in the living room, waxing eloquent about Mohammad Amir. ‘God works in mysterious ways,’ she said. ‘The boy who made a mistake in his youth has grabbed his second chance. What a great redemption!’

‘I wish we had players like theirs’, my husband said ruefully. ‘From the by lanes of Peshawar to an ICC event, they are cricketers in the purest sense’, he said dreamily.

‘And what about that boy Fakhar Zaman’, my father in law, said, his cup of filter coffee simmering just like his voice. He is a Navy man no? That’s what a soldier does for his country,’ the ex-serviceman said proudly.

At work, the colleague who had only a day earlier tweeted a crude slur on Pakistan confessed he had watched everything there was on Youtube about Sarfaraz Ahmed. That man, he said sheepishly, is something else.

On my social media feed, there were dozens of messages congratulating Pakistan and saluting their never say die spirit. ‘Marry me Babar Azam’ said one of them!

It felt like utopia.

What if India had won? I shudder to think of how low some of us would have stooped in our boorish behavior.

It has been a tough few years for Pakistan. Lack of finances and the reluctance of other teams to play there on account of security reasons has crippled them to some extent but as this win shows, you can never write them off. Irrespective of the result, I am sure, we will always remember this unbelievable comeback from the team that was expected to crash out in the first round itself.

I can’t believe that I am saying this, but thank you Pakistan for winning the match. Thank you for being an inspiration.

India may have ended up second, but many of us won something more important than a shiny trophy – the tag of being a good sport.

Perhaps there may still be hope for the two countries after all!

People were immensely moved by the emotional piece, and comments came from those on both sides of the border. Hassan Ahmad commented, “After watching so many indian news channel where everyone seemed so annoyed, where Kambli was saying ke Pakistan ne hmare kaprhe utaar diye, I was so disgusted. But people like you give me hope ke we have people around who take sports as it should be apart from all the political differences. Love your post. Stay blessed”, while Ameenah Cruz wrote, “Ditto for the ‘Perhaps there may still be hope for the two countries after all!'”

Though there were some who called Archana out, saying that such sentiments came up only after the defeat, but the response was overwhelmingly positive.

