Latest News

This woman’s nightmare experience on US flight has Twitterati offering their sympathy

Jessie Char was travelling from Long Beach, California to her home in San Francisco when a passenger sitting in the row behind her placed her bare feet on armrests in Char's row. "I thought it was a gravity situation, but when I looked over, I saw this serpentine set of toes willing out from the row behind me," she said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 23, 2017 3:59 pm
bad experience on flight, woman's nightmare experience on flight, viral flight image, feet on seats, indian express, indian express news The passenger also opened and closed windows with the feet! (Source: Jessie Char/Twitter)
Related News

It goes without saying that it is all about the journey, not the destination. Those travelling by air often don’t think twice before paying a premium sum just for the extra legroom.  Imagine the delight on this woman’s face when she found out there would no co-passengers sitting next to her. This, however, did not last for long as her dream soon turned out to be a nightmare.

On a flight back home to San Francisco, Jessie Char noticed a passenger, sitting in the row behind her, using the armrests as footrests. Yes, you read that right. Char posted the images on Twitter, documenting her experience and, soon, they went viral.

 

Then this happened.

Things did not stop there. Clearly.

Speaking to CNN Anderson Cooper on “AC360., Char said that she had deliberately lifted the armrests on her row so that she could enjoy her “expansive bench”, but all her plans went for a toss shortly after takeoff when one of the armrests “kind of fell down.”

“I thought it was a gravity situation, but when I looked over, I saw this serpentine set of toes willing out from the row behind me,” she said.

Though she did not confront the passenger, Char did reach out to the flight attendant as she wanted another person to witness the bizarre situation. But by the time an attendant came to her seat, the “feet kind of descended from whence they came”.

Char says the passenger displayed some some fancy footwork, as if they were “opening and closing the window shutter with their feet.”

Char shared the clip of the interview on Twitter.

Her images clearly struck a chord with people on social media as people resorted to giving advice and making jokes. Here are some of the reactions.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 23: Latest News