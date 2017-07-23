This woman’s nightmare experience on US flight has Twitterati offering their sympathy

The passenger also opened and closed windows with the feet! (Source: Jessie Char/Twitter) The passenger also opened and closed windows with the feet! (Source: Jessie Char/Twitter)

It goes without saying that it is all about the journey, not the destination. Those travelling by air often don’t think twice before paying a premium sum just for the extra legroom. Imagine the delight on this woman’s face when she found out there would no co-passengers sitting next to her. This, however, did not last for long as her dream soon turned out to be a nightmare.

On a flight back home to San Francisco, Jessie Char noticed a passenger, sitting in the row behind her, using the armrests as footrests. Yes, you read that right. Char posted the images on Twitter, documenting her experience and, soon, they went viral.

My two favorite people to sit with on a plane pic.twitter.com/L3WqX4nfkJ — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Then this happened.

Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PNI4KmQvTG — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Things did not stop there. Clearly.

You guys will never guess what happened after that. — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

The left foot reached over and opened a window. — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

Speaking to CNN Anderson Cooper on “AC360., Char said that she had deliberately lifted the armrests on her row so that she could enjoy her “expansive bench”, but all her plans went for a toss shortly after takeoff when one of the armrests “kind of fell down.”

“I thought it was a gravity situation, but when I looked over, I saw this serpentine set of toes willing out from the row behind me,” she said.

Though she did not confront the passenger, Char did reach out to the flight attendant as she wanted another person to witness the bizarre situation. But by the time an attendant came to her seat, the “feet kind of descended from whence they came”.

Char says the passenger displayed some some fancy footwork, as if they were “opening and closing the window shutter with their feet.”

Char shared the clip of the interview on Twitter.

Alright, are you ready? Here’s a clip of me being interviewed by Anderson Cooper. http://t.co/PoqzQnnMSe — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 22, 2017

Her images clearly struck a chord with people on social media as people resorted to giving advice and making jokes. Here are some of the reactions.

Eww… Next time, dip your fingers in a cup of liquid, and flick towards the feet with a perfectly synchronised fake sneeze. — Dean 👨🏻‍💻 (@CraftyDeano) July 20, 2017

You should have zip tied his feet to the armrests. — K Peter Krog (@kpeterkrog) July 20, 2017

You didn’t have any nail polish? — Al Spaulding (@alibertarian) July 20, 2017

