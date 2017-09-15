Only in Express

This woman’s hilarious Twitter thread on how her boyfriend cheated on her is GOLD

When the woman Ayana hit it off with at her new workplace, mostly because they had the same taste in men, showed her her "boo"'s Instagram pictures, she was startled to find her boyfriend of three years smiling back at her!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 15, 2017 11:06 am
cheating boyfriend exposed, cheating boyfriend exposed through tweets viral, #Samebae, cheating boyfriend exposed through tweets going viral, girl exposes cheating boyfriend on twitter, girl exposes boyfriend cheating with coworker through savage tweets. indian express, indian express news The girlfriend tweeted out a thread about how she confronted her cheating boyfriend, which she began with a hilarious hashtag — #SameBae. (Source: File Photo)
Before we begin let’s just all come together to agree on how cheating on a loving partner is one of the worst things anybody can possibly do. When found out, while some confront their partners, others slip into depression. But this story is nothing but that. ‘AyanaTHEDIVA’, an Internet user and now a Twitter star gave her followers a lesson on how to deal with a cheating boyfriend and not only was it hilarious, let’s just say it was pretty much savage! When the woman she hit it off with at her new workplace, mostly because they had the same taste in men, showed her, her “boo”‘s Instagram pictures, Ayana was startled to find her boyfriend of three years smiling back at her! Well, that was probably just the beginning of a rather interesting turn of events in their lives that day. We will just say that Ayana seems to be happily single now.

Check out her Twitter thread right here, which she began with a hilarious hashtag — #SameBae.

As it turned out, her work BFF wasn’t exactly #girlfriendgoals, because after she posted the entire thread, she started getting DMs from a couple of men wanting to confirm if her work friend was “their girl”. In her own words, Ayana was “shook” when one guy sent her pictures of the two of them together as an evidence that she was his girlfriend after all! Guess this was Karma for the girl, with pretty amicable timing.

