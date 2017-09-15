This woman’s hilarious Twitter thread on how her boyfriend cheated on her is GOLD

The girlfriend tweeted out a thread about how she confronted her cheating boyfriend, which she began with a hilarious hashtag — #SameBae. (Source: File Photo) The girlfriend tweeted out a thread about how she confronted her cheating boyfriend, which she began with a hilarious hashtag — #SameBae. (Source: File Photo)

Before we begin let’s just all come together to agree on how cheating on a loving partner is one of the worst things anybody can possibly do. When found out, while some confront their partners, others slip into depression. But this story is nothing but that. ‘AyanaTHEDIVA’, an Internet user and now a Twitter star gave her followers a lesson on how to deal with a cheating boyfriend and not only was it hilarious, let’s just say it was pretty much savage! When the woman she hit it off with at her new workplace, mostly because they had the same taste in men, showed her, her “boo”‘s Instagram pictures, Ayana was startled to find her boyfriend of three years smiling back at her! Well, that was probably just the beginning of a rather interesting turn of events in their lives that day. We will just say that Ayana seems to be happily single now.

Check out her Twitter thread right here, which she began with a hilarious hashtag — #SameBae.

So I just started this new job like 2 weeks ago. All my coworkers been pretty cool. But it’s this one girl who I literally just clicked with — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

We act alike, have the same taste in men. (I know this because when they come in the door we both be lookin at each other like) pic.twitter.com/RYNyWwzr9D — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

So last week I had a guest who all my female coworkers (hell the men too) were going crazy over. I, didn’t think he was all that .. — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

And neither did she. She was like “I know a nigga that looks way better than him.” We we’re on different sides of the restaurant .. — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

(We’re servers by the way). So she was just showing everyone the pic of him and they was all like yeahhh he fine he do look good blah blah — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Mind you this was LAST week. & we had got busy so I never got to see the picture. So tonight, a fine ass CHOCOLATE MAN with a BEARD walks in — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

We give each other the look again. Because we obviously both think he’s cute. When he leaves she says “that man was so fine” I’m like yessss — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

She goes “I forgot to show you the boy I was talkin bout last week” so she pulls out her phone, opens the instagram app…. — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

The FIRST name in her search bar was my boyfriend’s Instagram page … pic.twitter.com/o6NjO5pTrI — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

In my head im literally praying she doesn’t click on his page …….. But she does pic.twitter.com/zgVM9MnxIE — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

So I keep it cool and I’m like oh that’s (his name) …. you know him??? — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

I ain’t saying his name on here cuz y’all be real quick 😂 — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Anyway she like “yeahhh I know him, how you know him?” I’m like no how YOU know him ???? (Laughing and being all fake smiling n shit) pic.twitter.com/WBSe0nfZHI — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

She goes “girl that is my booooo” I let her get it out cuz I wanted her to tell me as much stuff as she could before I made my announcement — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

So she’s like ain’t he fine , ain’t he fine. Omg how you know him. I just simply replied “we went to middle school and high school together” — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

So I’m like ” so that’s just your boo or your boyfriend” I’m still smiling acting so interested pic.twitter.com/U3mz6bvKSr — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

She goes “girl that’s just my boo but we talk everyday we might as well be together” pic.twitter.com/yANDaG3TzS — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

So I’m still playing it cool like omgggg that’s crazy this world is sooo small. Just as I was about to call an Uber . I just decided to ask — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Her where she lives … she was like I’m in Ellenwood .

I was like omg me too I’m off exit 5

She was like omg me too! pic.twitter.com/wGPfuvOfSd — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

So I ask her what is she doing tonight ?

“She was like nothing”

I was like girl come to my house and have a drink !!

She was like okay cool — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

The gag is my boyfriend lives with me 🙃 — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

So we hop in the car & she telling me about him & all the good times they’ve been having for the past year (we been together for 3 btw) — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

My boyfriend works at night and gets off at like 1 am so my plan was to have him walk in and see us there. As we’re pulling up to my complex — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

She goes “bitch omggg I live here”

Now I’m mad af but I’m keeping calm. It’s just hard as hell now. But anyway I’m like “omg WHAT?!” — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

She’s like “yessss girl this is my neighborhood omfg I’m about to be over your house everyday”

In my head I’m like pic.twitter.com/eJW2iw6Eo0 — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

But this DOES answer the question if she’s ever been to/in my house. Which she hasn’t cuz I’m sure she woulda said something — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

So I go “does your man live on this side too? I live with mine maybe we can double date” she’s like no he lives an hour away I’m like 🙄 pic.twitter.com/3z0oIsT2Pk — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

So girl we pull up at my house she’s like this is crazy im only 6 houses down the street (let me find out this nigga be walking to her crib) — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Anyway. We’re getting out the car and I see the tv light through the front door. THIS NIGGA HOMEEE hmmm. So I decide to go in through — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

I hear him yell from the bathroom like “bae that’s you”

“I’m like yea my coworker here we’re about to drink , come join us when you done” — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

This nigga comes out the bathroom and comes in the kitchen and sees her … THEIR FUCKING FACES WERE PRICELESS DO YOU HEAR ME!!! — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

She then looks at me and goes “Really Ayana? Why didn’t you just tell me ?? This is embarrassing I wouldn’t have done you like this” — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

I look at him and go “really nigga???? 6 fucking houses down??? Are you fucking stupid or something ????” — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

So to fill in the gaps in case you’re confused. Me and the girl are BOTH new to the job so he didn’t know she worked there yet. — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

In case you’re wondering he has left the building. I’m currently taking a break from packing up his shit to tweet this story 🙂 — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Me and her have talked yall. We are good. She saw the thread …I APOLOGIZED TO HER. — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 11, 2017

Sis probably don’t wanna be my friend anymore though ☹️. — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 11, 2017

Soooooo..I keep getting DMs from men saying that my coworker is their girl.. I’ve just been ignoring them for obvious reasons… but today — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 13, 2017

As it turned out, her work BFF wasn’t exactly #girlfriendgoals, because after she posted the entire thread, she started getting DMs from a couple of men wanting to confirm if her work friend was “their girl”. In her own words, Ayana was “shook” when one guy sent her pictures of the two of them together as an evidence that she was his girlfriend after all! Guess this was Karma for the girl, with pretty amicable timing.

