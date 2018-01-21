This woman got $1 from a serial killer who MURDERED Gianni Versace, and her story in bone-chilling

Jamilah King, who is writer based in New York City, recently recounted an incident when, she, all of 11 years, had met fashion designer Gianni Versace’s killer. (Source: Representative Image/Thinkstock Images) Jamilah King, who is writer based in New York City, recently recounted an incident when, she, all of 11 years, had met fashion designer Gianni Versace’s killer. (Source: Representative Image/Thinkstock Images)

Some experiences and incidents, though seemingly innocuous, can leave a lasting impact on us. And often, we realise the seriousness of a situation and the impending danger in it only in retrospect. Not only that, sometimes it can lead to the realisation that you were tangentially part of an iconic event. Jamilah King, a New York City writer, recently recounted a similar experience when, she, all of 11 years, had met a “serial killer.” “Hi. I have a story to tell about meeting a serial killer. It’s nuts. But it’s true. So here goes,” she starts her story, adding that she was practising basketball when she noticed a man watching her. “He’s older than me, an adult, but still pretty young. He’s wearing a long dark green coat. He’s standing on the sideline, between the park’s grass and the court,” she writes.

Now, the man she writes about is none other than Andrew Cunanan, the serial killer who murdered five people, fashion designer Gianni Versace and Chicago tycoon Lee Miglin. It was only when she saw Cunanan’s mug shot on TV recently and heard about the movie being made on Versace that she joined the dots.

Back in 1997, unnerved, she recounts how she was about to leave the place when he stopped her, praised her and gave her $1. After much trepidation, she took it but she did sense something amiss. “Anyway, I run up and take the dollar from the dude, barely looking at him. And then I hop on my bike and speed away,” she writes. Later, when there was “a manhunt for some guy who’s going on this cross-country murder spree,” did she realise that it was the same man who she had met. King later confided in her friends, but no one believed her. Finally, she writes, “believe your friends when they tell you crazy shit happens.”

This is the Twitter thread.

Hi. I have a story to tell about meeting a serial killer. It’s nuts. But it’s true. So here goes. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

It was the spring of 1997. I was in the sixth grade. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

One day after school, the park was more empty than usual. I usually practiced on the half courts. But the full court was open, so I was pumped. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

One day after school, the park was more empty than usual. I usually practiced on the half courts. But the full court was open, so I was pumped. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

So I’m there, doing my best MJ impression. And then I notice this guy who’s watching me. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

So I’m there, doing my best MJ impression. And then I notice this guy who’s watching me. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

I tried to just ignore him. If you know the Panhandle in SF, you know that there are always characters lurking around, sketchy, but not dangerous. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Besides, I was really pumped about having this full court to myself and I didn’t wanna give it up quite yet. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

But dude keeps staring. Soon, he walks from the sideline and stands beneath the basket. Now, I’m annoyed. But when I look at him, he looks…sad. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

But I’m not an idiot. So I start to gather my things to leave. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Then he stops me. “Hey, you’re really good,” he says. I mutter a thank you and walk toward my bike, which is on the ground a few feet away. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Then he stops me. “Hey, you’re really good,” he says. I mutter a thank you and walk toward my bike, which is on the ground a few feet away. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Then he stops me. “Hey, you’re really good,” he says. I mutter a thank you and walk toward my bike, which is on the ground a few feet away. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Then he stops me. “Hey, you’re really good,” he says. I mutter a thank you and walk toward my bike, which is on the ground a few feet away. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

And this dude is super sketchy. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

But a dollar is also real American currency, enough to buy two Baby Ruths. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

But a dollar is also real American currency, enough to buy two Baby Ruths. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

I mean, every adult has always told me my whole life that taking things from a stranger is dangerous because that person could be a serial killer. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

But also sugar is a thing that I like, and a dollar would allow me to buy said sugar. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

So in a matter of moments, I’m doing the math in my head: Yes, I could die in this empty ass park. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

But there are two major streets on either side of the park, Fell on one side, Oak on the other. If he tries something, someone will hear me scream, right? — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Anyway, I run up and take the dollar from the dude, barely looking at him. And then I hop on my bike and speed away. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

I don’t think much of it until months later, when I see that there’s a manhunt for some guy who’s going on this cross-country murder spree. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

And then on the news, there’s his mugshot. It’s the same guy who gave me a dollar. His name is Andrew Cunanan. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

So now I’m freaking out. And I do what all 11-year-old’s do in cases of emergencies: I tell my friends. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

I remember being in the yard at Roosevelt Middle School, and telling the homies: “yooooo! i met that serial killer dude on the news. he gave me a dollar and told me i was good at basketball!” — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Of course, no one believed me. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

To this day, they still think I’m making this shit up. When I heard about the new Versace movie, I texted one of my best friends, a woman I’ve known since we were sixth graders. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

So anyway, I guess the moral of the story is this: believe your friends when they tell you crazy shit happens or else they will put you on blast via twitter cc @dreab839 — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

Oh, and also: I think I did buy that Baby Ruth and it was probably delicious because Baby Ruth’s always are and I am about all of the men that Cunanan killed and RIP Versace. The end. — Jamilah King (@jamilahking) January 18, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd