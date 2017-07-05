Woman cleans Donald Trump’s Hollywood star out of ‘respect for MY president’; guess what happened next!

Her tweet since then went viral and many people including Trump’s son Eric Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity thanked her for her actions. (Source: AP, Makenna/ Twitter) Her tweet since then went viral and many people including Trump’s son Eric Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity thanked her for her actions. (Source: AP, Makenna/ Twitter)

Visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame and clicking a picture with your favourite celeb’s star is nothing new or unusual. However, one woman’s picture with a Hollywood sidewalk star has gone viral and has now even turned into a hit meme! Makenna Greenwald posted a few pictures of herself with Donald Trump’s Hollywood star after she cleaned it.

The stars are permanent public monuments to celebrate the achievement in the entertainment industry, and TV baron Trump, aka POTUS, too has one. However, since he became the US President, many have turned up at his Hollywood star to vent out their anger, and even posted photos trolling Trump with the Hollywood star. Greenwald, a Trump supporter, however, utilised her Hollywood visit to clean his star and posted the photos saying, “Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight”

Her tweet since then has gone viral and many people, including Trump’s son Eric Trump, alt-right troll Mike Cernovich and Fox News host Sean Hannity, praised and thanked her for her actions.

Two Americas – which will you choose? pic.twitter.com/5UkmN15XOS — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) July 1, 2017

‘Inspired’ by Greenwald, Twitterati decided to ‘replicate’ her actions. Scores of people visiting the Walk of Fame posted pictures of them by their favourite star and accompanied it with a text, “Nothing but respect for MY president #raisedright”, a clear response to Greenwald’s tweet.

While many chose Shrek as their President, others chose to pose along other celebrities’ stars too — from Pitbull to Micheal Jackson to Godzilla, it seems everyone has their favourite ‘president’ whom they respect a lot and #raisedright started trending.

stopped to clean @shrek ‘s hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/SGgZIe31kz — erin (@jeanjcket) July 3, 2017

Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/sqLsZ70bul — jake stubbs (@jake__stubbs) July 1, 2017

Stopped to clean Godzilla’s Hollywood star. Nothing but RESPECT for MY president! pic.twitter.com/T5RF3nvwCW — Beel (@tomservo10) July 3, 2017

stopped to clean his star. nothing but respect for my president 🤗 pic.twitter.com/KZH52YYLfg — Jess Hardy (@penguinpenguout) July 3, 2017

Stopped to clean @TomCruise Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for my President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/8sNqVRl5rs — gay mafia 🏳️‍🌈 (@pansaralance) July 3, 2017

I stopped by to clean kermit the frog’s hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/IpH4TomxnC — kiana (@kianallama) July 3, 2017

stopped by to clean @pitbull ‘s star, nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/BrwEjxf6In — madoggy (@MaddyBurke_) July 3, 2017

stopped to clean @DannyDeVito Hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/RYY2p3dlmw — biryani mamí (@suhnahlay) July 2, 2017

And a few other’s had hilarious takes about her cleaning Trump’s star.

dropped off a big salad at Julia louis dreyfus hollywood star

Nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/iqGfn15OrK — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) July 4, 2017

Stopped to clean their home. Nothing but respect for my Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/cpXXvAzgTG — Max Dylan Ash (@mynameisntdave) July 4, 2017

Stopped to clean the cheerios off of my kitchen floor. Nothing but respect for MY mom. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/JoEuZKihGB — Leanne (@lulushahin) July 3, 2017

If Harambe👌🏻😛💦had a star 🌟 I would clean it 🙌🏻 because I have nothing but respect👏🏻 for MY president😩 #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/G0FPrQA7aG — Haley (@h_reed456) July 5, 2017

This dog stopped to clean the president’s sign because he was obviously #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/Kcm88Qgzwg — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) July 4, 2017

