Woman cleans Donald Trump’s Hollywood star out of ‘respect for MY president’; guess what happened next!

Visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame and clicking a picture with your favourite celeb’s star is nothing new or unusual. However, one woman’s picture with a Hollywood sidewalk star has gone viral and has now even turned into a hit meme! Makenna Greenwald posted a few pictures of herself with Donald Trump’s Hollywood star after she cleaned it.
The stars are permanent public monuments to celebrate the achievement in the entertainment industry, and TV baron Trump, aka POTUS, too has one. However, since he became the US President, many have turned up at his Hollywood star to vent out their anger, and even posted photos trolling Trump with the Hollywood star. Greenwald, a Trump supporter, however, utilised her Hollywood visit to clean his star and posted the photos saying, “Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight”
Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/jL4sqx4rlh
— Makenna (@makenna_mg) June 28, 2017
Her tweet since then has gone viral and many people, including Trump’s son Eric Trump, alt-right troll Mike Cernovich and Fox News host Sean Hannity, praised and thanked her for her actions.
Thank you Makenna! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 http://t.co/2JL6xTSI4C
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 1, 2017
Wow. Great American. @CNN @NBCNews @JoeNBC (who calls the @POTUS a schmuck, liar, goon etc.). Watch and learn what respect for the office is http://t.co/2m8aUVlBUd
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 1, 2017
Two Americas – which will you choose? pic.twitter.com/5UkmN15XOS
— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) July 1, 2017
‘Inspired’ by Greenwald, Twitterati decided to ‘replicate’ her actions. Scores of people visiting the Walk of Fame posted pictures of them by their favourite star and accompanied it with a text, “Nothing but respect for MY president #raisedright”, a clear response to Greenwald’s tweet.
While many chose Shrek as their President, others chose to pose along other celebrities’ stars too — from Pitbull to Micheal Jackson to Godzilla, it seems everyone has their favourite ‘president’ whom they respect a lot and #raisedright started trending.
stopped to clean @shrek ‘s hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/SGgZIe31kz
— erin (@jeanjcket) July 3, 2017
nothing but respect for MY president. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/ftBdFU2moa
— jam ⬇️ (@fcknjaaay) July 3, 2017
Stopped to clean @MerylStreep Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/sqLsZ70bul
— jake stubbs (@jake__stubbs) July 1, 2017
Stopped to clean Godzilla’s Hollywood star. Nothing but RESPECT for MY president! pic.twitter.com/T5RF3nvwCW
— Beel (@tomservo10) July 3, 2017
stopped to clean his star. nothing but respect for my president 🤗 pic.twitter.com/KZH52YYLfg
— Jess Hardy (@penguinpenguout) July 3, 2017
Stopped to clean @TomCruise Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for my President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/8sNqVRl5rs
— gay mafia 🏳️🌈 (@pansaralance) July 3, 2017
I stopped by to clean kermit the frog’s hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/IpH4TomxnC
— kiana (@kianallama) July 3, 2017
stopped by to clean @pitbull ‘s star, nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/BrwEjxf6In
— madoggy (@MaddyBurke_) July 3, 2017
stopped to clean @DannyDeVito Hollywood star. nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/RYY2p3dlmw
— biryani mamí (@suhnahlay) July 2, 2017
And a few other’s had hilarious takes about her cleaning Trump’s star.
dropped off a big salad at Julia louis dreyfus hollywood star
Nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/iqGfn15OrK
— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) July 4, 2017
Stopped to clean their home. Nothing but respect for my Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/cpXXvAzgTG
— Max Dylan Ash (@mynameisntdave) July 4, 2017
Stopped to clean the cheerios off of my kitchen floor. Nothing but respect for MY mom. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/JoEuZKihGB
— Leanne (@lulushahin) July 3, 2017
If Harambe👌🏻😛💦had a star 🌟 I would clean it 🙌🏻 because I have nothing but respect👏🏻 for MY president😩 #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/G0FPrQA7aG
— Haley (@h_reed456) July 5, 2017
This dog stopped to clean the president’s sign because he was obviously #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/Kcm88Qgzwg
— Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) July 4, 2017
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App