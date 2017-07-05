Latest News

Woman cleans Donald Trump’s Hollywood star out of ‘respect for MY president’; guess what happened next!

Scores of people visiting the Walk of Fame posted pictures of them by their favourite star and accompanied it with a text, "Nothing but respect for MY president #raisedright", a clear response to this woman's tweet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 5, 2017 8:46 pm
donald trump, trump hollywood star, trump hollywood walk of fame, trump star cleaning meme, raised right meme, respect for my president meme Her tweet since then went viral and many people including Trump’s son Eric Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity thanked her for her actions. (Source: AP, Makenna/ Twitter)
Related News

Visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame and clicking a picture with your favourite celeb’s star is nothing new or unusual. However, one woman’s picture with a Hollywood sidewalk star has gone viral and has now even turned into a hit meme! Makenna Greenwald posted a few pictures of herself with Donald Trump’s Hollywood star after she cleaned it.

The stars are permanent public monuments to celebrate the achievement in the entertainment industry, and TV baron Trump, aka POTUS, too has one. However, since he became the US President, many have turned up at his Hollywood star to vent out their anger, and even posted photos trolling Trump with the Hollywood star. Greenwald, a Trump supporter, however, utilised her Hollywood visit to clean his star and posted the photos saying, “Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight”

Her tweet since then has gone viral and many people, including Trump’s son Eric Trump, alt-right troll Mike Cernovich and Fox News host Sean Hannity, praised and thanked her for her actions.

‘Inspired’ by Greenwald, Twitterati decided to ‘replicate’ her actions. Scores of people visiting the Walk of Fame posted pictures of them by their favourite star and accompanied it with a text, “Nothing but respect for MY president #raisedright”, a clear response to Greenwald’s tweet.

While many chose Shrek as their President, others chose to pose along other celebrities’ stars too — from Pitbull to Micheal Jackson to Godzilla, it seems everyone has their favourite ‘president’ whom they respect a lot and #raisedright started trending.

And a few other’s had hilarious takes about her cleaning Trump’s star.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 05: Latest News