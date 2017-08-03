This woman sent a wedding invitation to the Obamas, and got the sweetest reply ever

Such a sweet gesture by the Obamas! (Source: Twitter) Such a sweet gesture by the Obamas! (Source: Twitter)

It is hard to not agree that Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were the coolest POTUS and FLOTUS ever because people still can’t stop showering love at them. Whether it’s their vacation pictures or their social media presence, Netizens are still crazy about their updates on social media. To express her admiration for the two, a woman even sent her wedding invitation to them back in March.

She recently got a letter in her mail box, and it turned out to be one of the sweetest response from the Obamas. Twitter user Brooke Allen of San Antonio, Texas, took to social media to share the response that her mother, Liz Whitlow, received. “MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING,” she wrote.

Check out her tweet here.

MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING😂 pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

The letter reads:

“Congratulations on your wedding. We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead.”

It is signed Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the end.

And if that was not enough, she also shared her WhatsApp conversation to scorn at US President Donald Trump in another tweet. See the picture below.

Moreover, people were excited and delighted to see the personal reply, and some of them even shared the letters they had received from the Obamas earlier.

Check out some reactions on Twitter here.

Did this when our daughter was born back in October! I felt like I had to hurry up and get one before Obama left office lol pic.twitter.com/SPTBlfoEXs — Rae (@1Rae_XO) August 2, 2017

I got soooooo emotional when I received one.. To see they have taken the time to respond is so meaningful. We truly had someone amazing 💖🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LkP3yTCLYh — Catherine⚽🇨🇱🇺🇸 (@Nycgirl0914) August 2, 2017

I sent him one of my grad announcements when I graduated and I got this back, nothin but respect for MY president :’) pic.twitter.com/ECT1LVV7ix — stay c (@staceylinkk) August 2, 2017

that last paragraph 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZoaKO4O8Mm — snake lady (@ragexandxlove) August 2, 2017

that last paragraph 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZoaKO4O8Mm — snake lady (@ragexandxlove) August 2, 2017

What a lovely gesture!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd