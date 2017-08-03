Latest News

This woman sent a wedding invitation to the Obamas, and got the sweetest reply ever

Liz Whitlow sent her wedding invitation to Barack Obama and Michelle Obama back in March. She recently got one of the sweetest response from the Obamas. Twitter user Brooke Allen of San Antonio, Texas, took to social media to share the response that her mother received.

barack obama, michelle obama, obama family, wedding invitation obamas, wedding invite obama reply, obama response wedding invitation, indian express, indian express news Such a sweet gesture by the Obamas! (Source: Twitter)
It is hard to not agree that Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were the coolest POTUS and FLOTUS ever because people still can’t stop showering love at them. Whether it’s their vacation pictures or their social media presence, Netizens are still crazy about their updates on social media. To express her admiration for the two, a woman even sent her wedding invitation to them back in March.

She recently got a letter in her mail box, and it turned out to be one of the sweetest response from the Obamas. Twitter user Brooke Allen of San Antonio, Texas, took to social media to share the response that her mother, Liz Whitlow, received. “MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING,” she wrote.

The letter reads:

“Congratulations on your wedding. We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead.”

It is signed Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the end.

And if that was not enough, she also shared her WhatsApp conversation to scorn at US President Donald Trump in another tweet. See the picture below.

Moreover, people were excited and delighted to see the personal reply, and some of them even shared the letters they had received from the Obamas earlier.

What a lovely gesture!

