This woman proposing her girlfriend has left Internet users weak in the knees

Friday, April 20, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
The Twitter user shared the story on the micro-blogging site, complete with pictures of their gleaming faces (We hope she said yes). Following this, her feed was filled with people, including strangers, writing back to her on how absolutely adorable and ingenious the act was.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 20, 2018 9:29:53 pm
Another couple has made Internet history for their out-of-the-box proposal that are making many on Twitter go weak in the knees. (Source: ScropiiAlpha/Twitter)

Remember the video of a lesbian couple’s enormously cute accidental double proposal video that went viral? Well, it seems another couple has made Internet history for their out-of-the-box proposal that are making many on Twitter go weak in the knees. Meg tweeted that she had been going on adventures with her girlfriend Lydia for four years now and clicking instant photos. And this time, they had gone to the Minnewaska state park in New York. That is where Lydia chose to propose Meg, but not in the run of the mill way that countless romantic flicks have immortalised by now. Lydia got Meg to stand looking at the view as she clicked her pictures. But as she did, she managed to hold chits with “Marry me” written in front of her camera.

As they reached top of the mountain, Lydia had suggested Meg that they look at how the pictures have developed. That is when she got to know. Rest, as they say, is history.

Meg shared the story on the micro-blogging site, complete with pictures of their gleaming faces (We hope she said yes). Following this, her feed was filled with people, including strangers, writing back to her on how absolutely adorable and ingenious the act was. Others extended their warm wishes and congratulations to the lovely couple.

Adorable, isn’t it?

