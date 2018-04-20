This woman proposing her girlfriend has left Internet users weak in the knees

Another couple has made Internet history for their out-of-the-box proposal that are making many on Twitter go weak in the knees. (Source: ScropiiAlpha/Twitter) Another couple has made Internet history for their out-of-the-box proposal that are making many on Twitter go weak in the knees. (Source: ScropiiAlpha/Twitter)

Remember the video of a lesbian couple’s enormously cute accidental double proposal video that went viral? Well, it seems another couple has made Internet history for their out-of-the-box proposal that are making many on Twitter go weak in the knees. Meg tweeted that she had been going on adventures with her girlfriend Lydia for four years now and clicking instant photos. And this time, they had gone to the Minnewaska state park in New York. That is where Lydia chose to propose Meg, but not in the run of the mill way that countless romantic flicks have immortalised by now. Lydia got Meg to stand looking at the view as she clicked her pictures. But as she did, she managed to hold chits with “Marry me” written in front of her camera.

As they reached top of the mountain, Lydia had suggested Meg that they look at how the pictures have developed. That is when she got to know. Rest, as they say, is history.

For four years Lyd & I have been taking instant photos of our adventures together, and on our weekend hike she suggested I stand looking out at the view for the photos- At the top of the mountain she said, “let’s look back at our photos to see if they developed properly” and.. pic.twitter.com/eDabZgUwcL — m͂ͪ̀͡e̵̡ͧ̏g̑̊̔ͥ̉ͭ͢ (@ScorpiiAlpha) April 16, 2018

The hike itself was in Minnewaska state park in New York, and it was absolutely incredible, we were out there for 7 hours pic.twitter.com/FHyvhFDVrw — m͂ͪ̀͡e̵̡ͧ̏g̑̊̔ͥ̉ͭ͢ (@ScorpiiAlpha) April 16, 2018

This is a picture of our room 🎞💕 Lyd said that one of the reasons she wanted to propose this way was so we could add the photos to our wall ☺️ pic.twitter.com/fZ76GEfRlD — m͂ͪ̀͡e̵̡ͧ̏g̑̊̔ͥ̉ͭ͢ (@ScorpiiAlpha) April 16, 2018

Meg shared the story on the micro-blogging site, complete with pictures of their gleaming faces (We hope she said yes). Following this, her feed was filled with people, including strangers, writing back to her on how absolutely adorable and ingenious the act was. Others extended their warm wishes and congratulations to the lovely couple.

