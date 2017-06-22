This woman ‘proposed’ to Pak cricketer Ahmad Shahzad on Twitter and it hilariously backfired!

Definitely not a happily-ever-after. (Source: Hiraa Shaikhh/Twitter) Definitely not a happily-ever-after. (Source: Hiraa Shaikhh/Twitter)

If you are among the ones who think social media is where people go crazy trolling others or indulge in shameless narcissism on Instagram and Facebook, then you are wrong. People also happened to write to their celebrity crushes and ended up dating each other! A trend that was famously set by Zara Larsson, who pledged her love to Brian H Whittaker, a model, on Twitter. They ended up becoming real friends and are reportedly dating now. Her massively successful story resulted in people on Twitter using the same pick up line she used on Whittaker, including this Pakistani Twitter user, who goes by the handle name Hiraa Shaikhh, and proposed to cricketer Ahmad Shahzad.

She apparently tweeted to him asking, “Who are you where do you live how old are you why are you so fine how do you like your eggs cooked in the morning?” He responded with a Yes! Her fairy-tale love story was about to come true, you might think. Just that it did not. Going by the pictures she shared on the micro-blogging site, the handsome Pakistani batsman blocked her from his verified account! She then posted screenshots of the series of events, along with a photo of Larsson and Whittaker together, and then captioned it “What did I do wrong”.

Here is her tweet.

what did I do wrong pic.twitter.com/phpJ9LfIFZ — hira (@hiraashaikhh) June 20, 2017

Here are some of the reactions her post garnered.

HIRAAA! Omg I just read this entire story on facebook. Asdfk Hahaha Aaawww I feel so sorry for you. Cheer up, okay. It’s fine. Love youuu 💕 — Shafaq (@effervescenttt) June 21, 2017

Story of my life! I feel ya girl 😄 — Philarima Hynniewta (@philarima) June 21, 2017

When your bae* is afraid of his bae* Straight to destination blocked 😂😂😂 — M.Saad Usmani 🇵🇰 (@saadiworld) June 22, 2017

Hahaha he doesn’t seem to understand your compliment. XD — Ubaid Ali Shah (@UbaidAliShah17) June 22, 2017

😂 What I woke up to, and it is hilarious. Kiddos. 😂😂😂 — SB (@SaaraBokhari) June 22, 2017

While many pitied her, others reminded how Shahzad was a married man. Shaikhh responded to a couple of tweets saying “he didn’t acc block me,” “he didn’t even block me shafaq I was joking”, etc., giving the idea that she probably was pulling an easy prank on Twitter users who tend to believe almost everything that comes up on the Internet these days. Talking to indianexpress.com. 18-year-old Shaikhh confirmed that she was indeed pulling a joke. “It was a joke honestly, he didn’t actually block me and I’ve said this very clearly in some of my tweets,” she said.

