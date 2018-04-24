Pick-up line fail?! This woman asked a guy out on a date and it did NOT go as planned

Thanks to Karan Johar, a lot of us have conditioned ourselves to believe that Anjalis have a tought time finding love, so it might not be a surprise for us. Thanks to Karan Johar, a lot of us have conditioned ourselves to believe that Anjalis have a tought time finding love, so it might not be a surprise for us.

Okay, so if you have friends who have a hard time trying to get their crushes’ attention or those who are absolutely oblivious to the idea that they are people checking them out, here is a story that they are going to relate very well with. Anjali Kooverji posted a screenshot of a chat in which she asks the other person this: “Btw I forgot to ask but date tomorrow?” and his reply was, “Date? It is the 12th tomorrow.” Well, thanks to Karan Johar, a lot of us have conditioned ourselves to believe that Anjalis have a tough time finding love, so it might not be a surprise for us. But, Kooverji’s tweet went viral, with many sighing over the dude’s bad luck while others sympathising with hers.

I’m never asking anyone out on a date again pic.twitter.com/DVfr2xPrZi — Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) April 13, 2018

But there’s a twist.

She followed her post up with another tweet of how she was texting this to her boyfriend (so, knights in shining armour who were hoping to step up, you can calm down.) Calling it a “funny misunderstanding”, she said her “social skills are terrible either way” but definitely got to go on the date. Others now wondered as to why would her boyfriend, of all people, not understand that she was just asking him out on a date. One of the seemingly plausible explanations that someone gave was: “Guys are literal creatures.” Well.

Lmao GUYS this was a conversation with my boyfriend and it was just a funny misunderstanding 😂 (but my social skills are terrible either way) (I still went on that date tho 👀) — Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) April 13, 2018

Check out other reactions to her pick-up line fail, here.

Everyone’s explaining why in those replies but it’s her boyfriend, she doesn’t need to make it a big gesture. “Date tomorrow?” sounds good to me if they’re in a relationship already 🤷🏻‍♀️😅 — Adriana 💎 (@xbsoluteadriana) April 15, 2018

Yep if its already a relationship then sure that’s all you would need haha.

And the response makes a lot more since now. 🤣🤣 — Sparta9187 (@Jeremia81827769) April 15, 2018

Guys are literal creatures 😂😂😂😂 — D’Lish (@AnnDee_Truth) April 13, 2018

That’s what you get for trying — dweeb(ish) (@rhvndzu) April 13, 2018

LOL I don’t think he really understood. But you shouldn’t just say you won’t ask a guy out on a date, you should be specific next time — Osagie O #007 (@Osagiee_) April 13, 2018

Looooool sometimes it gets like that — Jordie Shore 🇱🇨 (@SimplyJord) April 13, 2018

Not one hint taken 🙄😅 — Debbie (@debbiewalker__) April 15, 2018

Has this happened to any of you before? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd