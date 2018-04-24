Pick-up line fail?! This woman asked a guy out on a date and it did NOT go as planned

Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2018 7:51:55 pm
dating fails, one liner fails, dating one-liners, relationship fails, funny one liners, funny one liners viral, funny viral pick up lines, funny pick up lines Trending, Indian express, Indian express News Thanks to Karan Johar, a lot of us have conditioned ourselves to believe that Anjalis have a tought time finding love, so it might not be a surprise for us.

Okay, so if you have friends who have a hard time trying to get their crushes’ attention or those who are absolutely oblivious to the idea that they are people checking them out, here is a story that they are going to relate very well with. Anjali Kooverji posted a screenshot of a chat in which she asks the other person this: “Btw I forgot to ask but date tomorrow?” and his reply was, “Date? It is the 12th tomorrow.” Well, thanks to Karan Johar, a lot of us have conditioned ourselves to believe that Anjalis have a tough time finding love, so it might not be a surprise for us. But, Kooverji’s tweet went viral, with many sighing over the dude’s bad luck while others sympathising with hers.

But there’s a twist.

She followed her post up with another tweet of how she was texting this to her boyfriend (so, knights in shining armour who were hoping to step up, you can calm down.) Calling it a “funny misunderstanding”, she said her “social skills are terrible either way” but definitely got to go on the date. Others now wondered as to why would her boyfriend, of all people, not understand that she was just asking him out on a date. One of the seemingly plausible explanations that someone gave was: “Guys are literal creatures.” Well.

Check out other reactions to her pick-up line fail, here.

Has this happened to any of you before? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

