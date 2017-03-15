This UK man’s Facebook post on how biryani made him friends with a driver is going viral

Steven Medway in an adorable Facebook post wrote how the humble and delicious biryani forged his friendship with an Uber driver. (Source: Steven Medway/Facebook) Steven Medway in an adorable Facebook post wrote how the humble and delicious biryani forged his friendship with an Uber driver. (Source: Steven Medway/Facebook)

Food is known to transcend boundaries and build beautiful friendships. As children when we packed our tiffins to schools, it was more often than not, the food that helped us make our first and best friends. And going by a UK man’s Facebook post, it stands true for him too.

ALSO READ | Vir Das shares his Boards’ mark sheet on FB with an important message for students

Steven Medway in an adorable Facebook post wrote how the humble and delicious biryani forged his friendship with an Uber driver. On his way home, a drunk Medway apparently told his cab driver how much he loved Indian food, especially biryani. The driver, whom Medway mentions as Fasal, promptly promised to deliver him home-cooked biryani and took down his number. And the next day when he got a call from Fasal, he was in for a surprise. “Quite possibly the kindest man I have ever met,” he wrote, describing the driver.

Read his Facebook post here.

“Had a conversation with the uber driver on Tuesday evening when drunk, about how much I love Indian food and biryani.

Uber driver say his wife makes the best biryani and asks for my number.

I give him my number and he says he will call me to deliver some.

This evening, phone rings and the name says Fasal biryani. I think who is this.

Then I remember the conversation, answer and Fasal says he will be round this evening with the biryani.

He has Just turned up, I think such a nice guy, I’ll give him a tenner for his time. He says no money, this is friendship.

Quite possibly the kindest man I have ever met.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd