This Twitter user thinks nobody is as ‘badass’ as Taylor Swift and Internet proved him wrong

Before we begin this copy, let us just all come together to agree on one simple fact — Taylor Swift is savage. Be it her ‘love notes’ to ex-lovers or delightful camaraderie with Ed Sheeran, Swift happens to have us all hooked. So, when a Twitter user happened to come across Swift’s latest music video of Look What You Made Me Do, he took to the Internet to post a picture of the singer and posed a question: “Name a b*tch badder than Taylor Swift.” Well, that was all that was needed to get people talking.

While the Twitter user could have posted this in jest, the micro-blogging site was filled with heart-warming responses — with some calling their mother ‘savage’ to others who listed out names of famous women and their achievements. All these, amidst a quick joke here and there. Yes, it was a mixed bag.

Name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift 😍😛😤 pic.twitter.com/AkSyQBUIME — Nutella (@xnulz) November 10, 2017

“Me: I am a veteran and a military widow. My husband died before our first son’s first birthday…2 days after his death, I found out I was pregnant with our second son. I birthed alone and raised them alone. In 2015 I decided to go to school for Nursing. I am now RN,BSN #bada*s,” read the top response to the tweet.

“My dad had a paralysis attack in 2010 and went into depression. My mom, started working, got dad treated, made sure I completed college, started off a business like a boss. Later, dad joined her business. So, yeah,” “Last year my mom arrived home to find it on fire. The fire brigade had gone to the wrong address and no one else was helping. She singlehandedly saved our two kittens and doused the fire alone when it was raging really badly, saving our family from losing our home,” are a couple of responses the tweet kick-started. And it only got better from there.

Me: I am a veteran and a military widow. My husband died before our first son’s first birthday…2 days after his death, I found out I was pregnant with our second son. I birthed alone and raised them alone. In 2015 I decided to go to school for Nursing. I am now RN,BSN #badass pic.twitter.com/sHcHdnMulc — Elizabeth (@VoluptuousZ) December 4, 2017

me. i work, live, and raise my kids on my own, have done for 8 years, live with two mental illnesses that nearly literally killed me and made me unemployable. http://t.co/LFeTIPrONN — Sandhya 🎅🎄🌲🎁 (@TheRestlessQuil) December 4, 2017

Last year my mom arrived home to find it on fire. The fire brigade had gone to the wrong address and no one else was helping. She single-handedly saved our two kittens and doused the fire alone when it was raging really badly, saving our family from losing our home http://t.co/YPuJZAGZ9y — Mahima Kukreja (@AGirlOfHerWords) December 3, 2017

Phoolan Devi, the Bandit Queen of India. Escaped a forced marriage, killed 22 men who gang raped her. Defied police, army, and government for decades. Later elected to Parliament. http://t.co/KB7UzlJiCQ — P. Harris (@not_p_harris) December 3, 2017

frida kahlo was disabled from polio at age 6, suffered a bus accident at 18 where she was impaled by an iron rail, spent months bedridden, had chronic pain all her life, had an unstable marriage and YET managed to paint and is now one of the most famous surrealist painters ever http://t.co/YtRcQg2jLN — albin 🎈 (@rrrroux) December 2, 2017

Heiza Shankal is a Yazidi who was enslaved by Islamic State, she was repeatedly raped & tortured before escaping. She then joined a women’s resistance unit & vowed to take revenge on militants who slaughtered her people. http://t.co/HwbQbX1EvQ — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 4, 2017

Ok. Fine: I cared for my brilliant husband as brain tumor took his vision, short term memory, & core bodily functions through 13 brain surgeries; raised our 1 yr old baby alone. Finished PhD dissertation 8 months after he died. Published like mad & got tenure at R1. http://t.co/yvum8IslI7 — Danna Young🇺🇸✌🏻 (@dannagal) December 3, 2017

Malala Yousafzai – she spearheaded education initiatives for girls and women in Taliban-controlled Pakistan as a teen, risked her life, and became the youngest person ever to win the Nobel Prize at the age of 17. http://t.co/TgYZFsYwBZ — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) December 4, 2017

Irena Sendler saved over 2,000 children from the Warsaw Ghetto, personally smuggling them out in boxes and through sewers. The SS caught her and broke her arms and legs, but she escaped and saved even more kids. After the war she helped track down parents who hadn’t been killed. http://t.co/4O7ue0EN79 — Alex Joshua (@_alex_joshua) December 4, 2017

Well, in addition to the heartwarming responses were the rather unsettling ones.

Cleopatra, who ruthlessly ruled Egypt. Seduced and had children with two Roman generals – Julius Ceaser and Mark Antony. Had her son as co-ruler. Spoke about a dozen languages. Married her brother, then killed him. http://t.co/MmauH8BOam — January Makamba (@JMakamba) December 2, 2017

And there were the funnier ones too.

LADIES WHO TRAVEL IN JAM PACKED MUMBAI LOCAL. http://t.co/N6VY9tzVnw — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 4, 2017

The hair stylist who took her money and let her walk out of the salon looking like that. http://t.co/wxztKLtHnW — It’s A Wonderful Jeff (@jeffereyrollins) December 4, 2017

