This Twitter user thinks nobody is as ‘badass’ as Taylor Swift and Internet proved him wrong

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 6, 2017 10:22 am
taylor swift, taylor swift Look What You Made Me Do, taylor swift latest, taylor swift latest album, taylor swift badass women, taylor swift badass women on twitter, taylor swift badass women, taylor swift women look what you made me do, indian express, indian express news A Twitter user post about just how savage Taylor Swift has got people on the Internet talking. (Source: YouTube)
Before we begin this copy, let us just all come together to agree on one simple fact — Taylor Swift is savage. Be it her ‘love notes’ to ex-lovers or delightful camaraderie with Ed Sheeran, Swift happens to have us all hooked. So, when a Twitter user happened to come across Swift’s latest music video of Look What You Made Me Do, he took to the Internet to post a picture of the singer and posed a question: “Name a b*tch badder than Taylor Swift.” Well, that was all that was needed to get people talking.

While the Twitter user could have posted this in jest, the micro-blogging site was filled with heart-warming responses — with some calling their mother ‘savage’ to others who listed out names of famous women and their achievements. All these, amidst a quick joke here and there. Yes, it was a mixed bag.

“Me: I am a veteran and a military widow. My husband died before our first son’s first birthday…2 days after his death, I found out I was pregnant with our second son. I birthed alone and raised them alone. In 2015 I decided to go to school for Nursing. I am now RN,BSN #bada*s,” read the top response to the tweet.

“My dad had a paralysis attack in 2010 and went into depression. My mom, started working, got dad treated, made sure I completed college, started off a business like a boss. Later, dad joined her business. So, yeah,” “Last year my mom arrived home to find it on fire. The fire brigade had gone to the wrong address and no one else was helping. She singlehandedly saved our two kittens and doused the fire alone when it was raging really badly, saving our family from losing our home,” are a couple of responses the tweet kick-started. And it only got better from there.

Well, in addition to the heartwarming responses were the rather unsettling ones.

And there were the funnier ones too.

