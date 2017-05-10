Beware! If you misbehave in class, your dad could come to school with you! This one just did

The teenager said he really likes to talk and his teacher complained about it to his parents. (Source: Molli Howard‏/ Twitter) The teenager said he really likes to talk and his teacher complained about it to his parents. (Source: Molli Howard‏/ Twitter)

Parents have unusual ways to teach their children a lesson, and when it comes to wrongdoings, scolding or punishing may not always come handy, especially if the child is a young teenager. This dad, though, had an unusual solution to teach a lesson to his son whose teacher repetitively complained about his excess talking in class.

His father actually accompanied him to his physics class, leaving him quite embarrassed.

Seventeen-year-old Brad Howard’s parents got a number of reports from his physics teacher that he was misbehaving in his early morning class. Tired of all the complaints, his father – also Brad Howard – warned him that if they received one more complaint, he’d make a special visit to sit next to him during school. “I like to talk a lot, and so my teacher kept emailing my dad about it,” Howard Jr told Buzzfeed.

Unfortunately, they received another complaint, and he really found is father babysitting him.

More than his dad, it seems his mom really liked the threat, so when the next complaint came, she woke her husband and sent him off to school. “Friday is my only day off, so my wife wakes me up and says, ‘Brad, it’s time for you to go to school.’ I thought, Oh no, what have I done?” Howard Sr told Buzzfeed.

He too wasn’t actually prepared for a day in school and was little uncomfortable surrounded by so many teenage kids. He said, however, his son’s friends really enjoy it. “I think they had a good time. Especially knowing that Bradley was put in an uncomfortable situation.”

My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class..dad got another call 😂 pic.twitter.com/zteNyXqhpy — Molli Howard (@mollih04) May 5, 2017

Howard Sr said that his son’s physics teacher was really grateful — but he’s not looking to babysit his son in the future. “I pray it was a one-time thing. I don’t think I’d ever do it again.”

The teen’s sister posted evidence of the visit from the family group chat on Twitter and people were left in splits. Many even shared their own experience of a similar situation.

@mollih04 Your dad is amazing. — RAYMI THE MINX (@raymitheminx) May 9, 2017

@mollih04 @BradHowardII_8 THIS is what parenting looks like. Props to your dad! — Rachel Mac (@rockthatpurple_) May 9, 2017

@mollih04 @BradHowardII_8 Did this with my son when he was in 7th grade. Attended ALL six periods funny first couple not so much the other four — Debbie Jackson (@djj317) May 9, 2017

@mollih04 @BradHowardII_8 @HosnaEsmael imagine if our parents got calls on how much we talk during class — Disha Yellayi (@dyellayi) May 9, 2017

@mollih04 @BradHowardII_8 Lol my parents (both of them) actually did this with my brother when he was in school, and now they threaten me with it!! 😂😂 — Alexa Herman (@SheOnlyWishes) May 10, 2017

@mollih04 @BradHowardII_8 Omg 😂😂 Your dad is my hero 👌 — Ihsan El Amine (@IhsanTheos) May 10, 2017

@mollih04 @BradHowardII_8 I love it!!! As an educator I wish more parents would hold their kids accountable. This is GREAT!!! — Michelle Ricketts (@Michell33974560) May 9, 2017

My mom did this once in 4th grade and I was HORRIFIED http://t.co/iGbqj58RvX — Trop Fusion (@ModifiedCorn) May 6, 2017

@mollih04 @BradHowardII_8 Haha my mom did this too, she came to my lunch once to annoy me, she hugged all my friends and gave Seniors high fives! — Shelby McNamara (@ShelbyMcNamara3) May 8, 2017

