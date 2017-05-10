Latest News

Beware! If you misbehave in class, your dad could come to school with you! This one just did

His sister shared screenshot of a conversation in their family group and people could not stop laughing and praising the father for doing this.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 10, 2017 9:07 pm
father babysit teenager, father sit with son after complaint, father teach son a lesson, father sit in class to discipline son, viral photo, viral news, parenting news, weird news, funny news, offbeat news, odd news, funny parenting tops, latest news The teenager said he really likes to talk and his teacher complained about it to his parents. (Source: Molli Howard‏/ Twitter)

Parents have unusual ways to teach their children a lesson, and when it comes to wrongdoings, scolding or punishing may not always come handy, especially if the child is a young teenager. This dad, though, had an unusual solution to teach a lesson to his son whose teacher repetitively complained about his excess talking in class.

His father actually accompanied him to his physics class, leaving him quite embarrassed.

Seventeen-year-old Brad Howard’s parents got a number of reports from his physics teacher that he was misbehaving in his early morning class. Tired of all the complaints, his father – also Brad Howard – warned him that if they received one more complaint, he’d make a special visit to sit next to him during school. “I like to talk a lot, and so my teacher kept emailing my dad about it,” Howard Jr told Buzzfeed.

Unfortunately, they received another complaint, and he really found is father babysitting him.

More than his dad, it seems his mom really liked the threat, so when the next complaint came, she woke her husband and sent him off to school. “Friday is my only day off, so my wife wakes me up and says, ‘Brad, it’s time for you to go to school.’ I thought, Oh no, what have I done?” Howard Sr told Buzzfeed.

His sister shared screenshot of a conversation in their family group and people could not stop laughing and praising the father for doing this. (Source: Molli Howard‏/ Twitter)

He too wasn’t actually prepared for a day in school and was little uncomfortable surrounded by so many teenage kids. He said, however, his son’s friends really enjoy it. “I think they had a good time. Especially knowing that Bradley was put in an uncomfortable situation.”

Howard Sr said that his son’s physics teacher was really grateful — but he’s not looking to babysit his son in the future. “I pray it was a one-time thing. I don’t think I’d ever do it again.”

The teen’s sister posted evidence of the visit from the family group chat on Twitter and people were left in splits. Many even shared their own experience of a similar situation.

