This teen took his baby sister to a father-daughter dance and the Internet is in love with him

Six-year-old Noor was sitting sad idle in her house in Michigan when her mother Sadia Karamat asked her what was wrong. She told her it was father-daughter dance night at her school. Unfortunately, the parents are divorced so she couldn’t take her father along. But then, her 17-year-old brother took her for the dance and the little one couldn’t be happier. Noor’s brother Mohammad Hasher tweeted the pictures which went viral on social media.

“Got to take my baby sister to her first daddy daughter dance the other night. Sorry you don’t have a dad but I’ll always be there for you,” he wrote. He told Buzzfeed that he bought her a new sparkly dress and later took her to school when she said she at least wanted to wear the dress even if she can’t attend the dance. “I actually went downstairs and saw Noor sitting in a dress on the couch with a big frown on her face. I wasn’t going to let my little sister be the one out of all her friends to not be at the dance,” he was quoted as saying. On top of that, the six-year-old won a box of candy because Hasher won “best dad”.

Their mother said that the divorce was particularly difficult on Noor because she is too little to handle it. They family was reportedly homeless for two months after moving to Michigan from Louisiana. “We’ve had to move states, been homeless, and have struggled continuously for the past few months. It has all been very hard on us, but we are thankful for how close it has brought us to each other. To me (the dance) meant so much. It sort of gave me a wake-up call on how important it is to be there for her,” said the brother.

Got to take my baby sister to her first daddy daughter dance the other night. Sorry you don’t have a dad but I’ll always be there for you ❤ pic.twitter.com/Qo2yNBLZlo — Mohammad Hasher (@its_hashurr) February 6, 2017

People on the Internet love the post. It left many emotional.

@its_hashurr not crying my eyes are just sweating pic.twitter.com/SwRyQtAe7C — فطوم (@__fatumaa) February 7, 2017

