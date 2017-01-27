Trending News

This teacher live-tweeted the entire episode of students bunking his class; it’s viral now

Former US President Barack Obama follows him!

January 27, 2017
What would teachers do if students don’t show up in their class? Perhaps, get furious and leave the class? Scold the students or punish them the next day? But this professor Adam Heath Avitable live-tweeted through the entire class that didn’t actually happen. He started tweeting at the beginning of the class with the hashtag #Classwatch2017 and the thread went on.

Avitable, who has over 20,000 followers including former US President Barack Obama, is also a comedian. On Twitter, he describes himself as, “Storyteller, Comedian, Author of Interviews with Dead Celebrities.” His thread has gone viral on the Internet with thousands of retweets and likes.

Later, the professor cum comedian even wrote a fake email to himself from students explaining why they didn’t show up for class. It involves meteors and spaceship!

