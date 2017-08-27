Hurricane Harvey’s ‘resourceful refugee dog’ photo has taken over the Internet

Otis was spotted on the streets with a bag of food after Hurricane Harvey mellowed a bit. (Source: Tiele Dockens/ Facebook) Otis was spotted on the streets with a bag of food after Hurricane Harvey mellowed a bit. (Source: Tiele Dockens/ Facebook)

Hurricane Harvey, the most powerful storm to hit Texas in more than 50 years, roared inland, knocking out power to more than 230,000 people and threatening catastrophic flooding. The scary hurricane that was – at one point – a category 4 storm, caused enough damage and even resulted in two casualties. Though it mellowed fast, experts warn the storm’s destruction is probably just beginning.

After the rains stopped, people came out on the roads to estimate the damage and see if anything needed urgent mending. Tiele Dockens in Sinton, north of Corpus Christi, was outside checking when she saw a dog on the street carrying a large bag of dog food. Yes, the resourceful pooch too was out to secure and store some food after the storm – just in case, Hurricane Harvey aggravated again.

Docken posted the photo on Facebook and wrote, “This dog is walking around Sinton TX carrying a entire bag of dog food with him. LOL #refugee.” Soon, the post went viral and eventually, she found out that the German shepherd mix was not a stray but a service dog, named Otis.

Its owners say that the dog got loose on Friday night after the storm passed through the small town, according to the Houston Chronicle. Salvador Segovia, 65, was watching the dog, who belongs to his five-year-old grandson Carter, who had fled the city due to flooding. Segovia checked his porch at night and found the dog missing and called out his name but to little avail. The next morning Segovia noticed Otis’ bag of dog food was also missing. He drove around his neighbourhood looking for the pooch when he was flagged down by a neighbour who said they saw Otis walking around with the bag of food in his mouth, the report added.

People have been praising the dog and calling it resourceful while some even called it a ‘Texas trait’.

Eventually, Otis was tracked down and taken home. Even before this newfound fame on the Internet, Otis was a “local celebrity”. “Otis can go to Dairy Queen and he can get a hamburger. He’s the only dog allowed to lie down in front of the county court house,” Segovia said.

