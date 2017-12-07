Top Stories

This Sikh professor’s mom had the MOST SAVAGE response to racists asking him to ‘go home’

After the tweet went viral, Twitter users bombarded the Sikh professor with invites to their homes and cities as a response to the racist messages he was getting otherwise.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 7, 2017 7:25 pm
The Sikh professor is originally from Texas, and his mother said she would be more than happy to see him move back. (Source: SikhProf/Twitter)
Many instances across the world have indicated how many continue to harbour and project feelings of communalism and bigotry. Be it in our daily lives or on social media, people around us continue to be at the receiving end of hatred and discrimination. So was Simran Jeet Singh, a Sikh professor of religion at Trinity University. But instead of responding to hate with more hate, it is his mother’s funny comeback that has won hearts on Twitter.

According to his tweet that has gone viral on the micro-blogging site, Singh’s mother just joined Twitter and noticed that her son was getting racist messages like “go home” and “go back to where (you) came from.” Her response? “My mom just joined Twitter and saw all the racist messages where people tell me to “go home” and “go back to where I came from.” She wanted me to thank you all. She really wants me to move back to Texas,” he tweeted.

And he thanked them for all the love he was being given.

Indianexpress.com has reached out to Singh and is waiting for his response.

