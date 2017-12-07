This Sikh professor’s mom had the MOST SAVAGE response to racists asking him to ‘go home’

Counter-troll and son guilt trip home – this mom’s response is THE best! The Sikh professor is originally from Texas, and his mother said she would be more than happy to see him move back. (Source: SikhProf/Twitter) Counter-troll and son guilt trip home – this mom’s response is THE best! The Sikh professor is originally from Texas, and his mother said she would be more than happy to see him move back. (Source: SikhProf/Twitter)

Many instances across the world have indicated how many continue to harbour and project feelings of communalism and bigotry. Be it in our daily lives or on social media, people around us continue to be at the receiving end of hatred and discrimination. So was Simran Jeet Singh, a Sikh professor of religion at Trinity University. But instead of responding to hate with more hate, it is his mother’s funny comeback that has won hearts on Twitter.

According to his tweet that has gone viral on the micro-blogging site, Singh’s mother just joined Twitter and noticed that her son was getting racist messages like “go home” and “go back to where (you) came from.” Her response? “My mom just joined Twitter and saw all the racist messages where people tell me to “go home” and “go back to where I came from.” She wanted me to thank you all. She really wants me to move back to Texas,” he tweeted.

My mom just joined Twitter and saw all the racist messages where people tell me to “go home” and “go back to where I came from.” She wanted me to thank you all. She really wants me to move back to Texas. — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) December 5, 2017

For those wondering, that’s my mama in the middle. She knows that ball is life. pic.twitter.com/A5yqTjGLk3 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) December 6, 2017

After the tweet went viral, Twitter users bombarded him with invites to their homes and cities as a response to the racist messages he was getting otherwise.

Seriously I don’t know you, I don’t follow you, but you’re welcome to pursue the same American dream I am pursuing. That I fought for and friends of mine died for. Those who tell you that seem to have forgotten what being American is… — Bryan French (@BryanFrench42) December 6, 2017

I’d be happy to have you both back in Texas. We need more educated people here, as you know. — Ricardo (@LiLChampionATX) December 6, 2017

Your family is welcome to use my guestroom, any time. #Texas — Rabbi Susan Lippe (@SusanLippe) December 5, 2017

Hi Simran. I love this post, looked at your profile, had to follow you. I don’t have a Sikh friend, I am honored to make your acquaintance! — Maeve Clarke (@ClarkeMaeve) December 6, 2017

She’s right. We need you down here. :) — Eric Vale (@ericvale) December 6, 2017

I’m with your mom, Simran. We need you home here in San Antonio. If it takes a resolution, I can get to work on that! — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) December 7, 2017

And he thanked them for all the love he was being given.

I’m so touched by your 1000+ invitations to your cities and homes all across the world. Thank you for showing us all how much goodness there is in the world. Love and peace to you all! ✌🏾❤️👳🏾 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) December 6, 2017

Indianexpress.com has reached out to Singh and is waiting for his response.

