Netizens outraged over viral pic of man ‘humping’ the ‘defiant young girl’ statue in New York

Just a day after the world celebrated International Women’s Day with great aplomb, a shameful and shocking incident has left everybody enraged. In a disgusting case of blatant disrespect towards women, a man in New York attempted defiled a bronze statue of a young girl that was installed in the bustling Wall Street area of the city. The statue – located near the famous Charging Bull statue – was put there to celebrate womanhood and symbolise feminine power.

Alexis Kaloyanides, a resident of Queens, New York, captured the infuriating moment and posted a picture on Facebook. She shared the picture of the man ‘trying to hump’ the statue of the young girl with a caption that read – “Almost as if out of central casting, some Wall Street finance broseph appeared and started humping the statue while his gross date rape-y friends laughed and cheered him on. He pretended to have sex with the image of a little girl. Douchebags like this are why we need feminism”. Later speaking to Daily News New York, she said, “There’s a perpetuation of rape culture and this boys will be boys attitude, it’s disgusting,” she said. “I’m glad to see that most people agree with me. It’s nothing that should be celebrated, it’s not funny, and the fact that this guy was showing his entitlement, defiling the statute… it was utterly revolting.”

The statue was installed last week by an asset management company called State Street Global Advisers in line with its campaign to urge companies to take more women in their boards.

Following the incident, the mayor of NYC, Bill de Blasio tweeted, “This is rape culture” while also retweeting his wife and First Lady of NYC Chirlane McCray’s tweet that read,”Simulating sexual assault — especially on a statue of a very young girl — is not funny.”

Meanwhile, people are condemning this act of disgust and repulsion and are giving out strong reactions.

