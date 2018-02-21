This school boy’s letter to his teacher who lost her dog will melt your heart

  • Associate Sponsor
The photo of a cute letter written by a schoolkid to his teacher, who was mourning the loss of her dog, has won hearts across the Internet. The letter was addressed to Mrs Dunne with the disclaimer that he was sorry if she didn't like his letter or it made her emotional.

Amid the puns and the trolls and memes that the World Wide Web is full of, not discounting the ever-increasing Good Morning messages that has apparently been clogging up the Internet, we occasionally come across shares and stories that germinate from the online space that warm the cockles of our heart. One such recent tweet that has won over the Internet is the photo of an adorable letter written by a student to his teacher, who was mourning the loss of her dog.

The teacher’s daughter shared a picture of the letter on Twitter, with the message, “Mum’s been so upset about the dog being put to sleep and stressing about having to go back into school today, and she got this from a wee boy in her class”. The letter was addressed to Mrs Dunne with the disclaimer that he was sorry if she didn’t like his letter or it made her emotional. The three-page letter went on to say that the kid was sorry about her dog, and that he was a great pet. Signed Callum, the kid decoded Charlie, the dog’s name in a style that most kids across the world do, ending the note with an assurance that he was in a better place and looking over her.

