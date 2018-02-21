This school boy’s letter to his teacher who lost her dog will melt your heart

This emotional letter by a student trying to cheer his teacher after she lost her dog, will leave you teary-eyed. (Source: Thinkstock Image) This emotional letter by a student trying to cheer his teacher after she lost her dog, will leave you teary-eyed. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

Amid the puns and the trolls and memes that the World Wide Web is full of, not discounting the ever-increasing Good Morning messages that has apparently been clogging up the Internet, we occasionally come across shares and stories that germinate from the online space that warm the cockles of our heart. One such recent tweet that has won over the Internet is the photo of an adorable letter written by a student to his teacher, who was mourning the loss of her dog.

The teacher’s daughter shared a picture of the letter on Twitter, with the message, “Mum’s been so upset about the dog being put to sleep and stressing about having to go back into school today, and she got this from a wee boy in her class”. The letter was addressed to Mrs Dunne with the disclaimer that he was sorry if she didn’t like his letter or it made her emotional. The three-page letter went on to say that the kid was sorry about her dog, and that he was a great pet. Signed Callum, the kid decoded Charlie, the dog’s name in a style that most kids across the world do, ending the note with an assurance that he was in a better place and looking over her.

Mum’s been so upset about the dog being put to sleep and stressing about having to go back into school today, and she got this from a wee boy in her class 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2qslb572CX — lucie (@luciedunne_) February 19, 2018

Has this got you teary-eyed yet? Because we’re not crying… you are!

Seeing the thoughtful words the little student wrote, Twitterati feel in love with the sweet gesture of the little school boy, responding with encouraging messages. Here are a few.

C compassionate

A adorable

L lovely

L little

U unbelievable

M man — Bacon Snork (@baconsnork) February 20, 2018

So sad to hear about the dog–but bless little Callum! I hope that he stays sweet even when he grows up–the world needs people like him. His parents are bringing him up well. x — Layla Medina (@noammunition) February 20, 2018

“relatable: i bet ur dog was rly related to u” am crying this is so sweet http://t.co/9Rq8UnwaYT — saff (@patheticgirl63) February 20, 2018

Omg! This is just too bloody adorable!!! Well done Callum 😇 http://t.co/Iv5P3oT1ZJ — Casey Kelleher (@CaseyKelleher) February 20, 2018

Whoever Callum’s parents are they need a good pat on the back for raising a lovely, thoughtful child. — Kissing Frogs (@findaprince) February 20, 2018

This has broken me ❤ http://t.co/dd77gXmUI3 — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) February 20, 2018

Wasn’t ready for that kind of emotional trauma today. pic.twitter.com/ns7GwyKtZ4 — Perri Nicole (@perrigame) February 20, 2018

@dobbyr0se @Harrietmayxx I’m legit crying at the train station over his — Kyle Ron (@kizzy_lola) February 20, 2018

