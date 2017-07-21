This sassy Pakistani girl made ‘Birthday Contract’ for her parents but her dad’s epic response stole the thunder!

She planned a full-proof plan and made them signed again, in case there was a “violation of the treaty” and decided to fine her parents. (Source: @ZainTaufique/Twitter, Pixabay) She planned a full-proof plan and made them signed again, in case there was a “violation of the treaty” and decided to fine her parents. (Source: @ZainTaufique/Twitter, Pixabay)

Birthdays are special, and with overflowing love from friends and family, it becomes the best day ever! But what really makes us wait for the fated day we were born every year? Gifts, what else. While some of us may be happy with small tokens of loves, others may have high demands. Have you ever thought of a birthday contract, that your friends and family must abide by? And if they fail, you could also charge them a penalty! Yes, it exists and we are not kidding.

On her birthday, a super smart Pakistani teen made a contract for her parents to grant her two requests. In a handwritten contract, the 17-year-old wrote to her parents, “It is hereby stated as in this letter you MUST agree to any TWO of my requests no matter how selfish they may be. After all, it’s my BIRTHDAY. With respect to that please SIGN here”.

She planned a full-proof plan and made them sign again, in case there was a “violation of the treaty” and decided to fine her parents 5000 Pakistani Rupees!

And ultimately, added a sweet (emotional blackmailing) anecdote, “Good parents never back out from their promise (especially on birthdays) [Univeral Law].”

My sister created this official Birthday gift contract for our parents. It’s the best thing you guys will read today. pic.twitter.com/l7w7mPJf3I — Johnny Karate (@ZainTaufique) July 14, 2017

But her father had the best response to her contract, proving, who’s the real boss. Indeed her dad signed the treaty, but with a twist. Her dad, who is a commerce professor, changed the fine amount before signing it. He added “0.” before 5000 and sealed the deal! So, his daughter’s high hopes of reeling 5000 Pakistani Rupees have been shattered.

The photo of the contract was shared on Twitter by her brother and people can’t stop laughing and called her a legend. A few users ruled she would become a great lawyer, but her brother informed that she is into medicine. Nevertheless, we think it’s her dad who is the legend.

