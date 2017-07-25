What’s privacy? This pug insists on sitting in his owner’s BOXERS in the LOO

“Every single time I go to the toilet he comes in and he sits in my boxers while I go,” said Nigel’s owner Martin Chotters. (Source: SlideShow ForFun/Youtube) “Every single time I go to the toilet he comes in and he sits in my boxers while I go,” said Nigel’s owner Martin Chotters. (Source: SlideShow ForFun/Youtube)

A dog is a man’s best friend. Yes, we know you’ve heard this adage a zillion times, but for Nigel the pug, his connection to his master doesn’t get more close than in the loo, and that too IN HIS PANTS! Yes, according to reports, and supporting evidence by way of a series of photos, Nigel is happiest when gets to sit in his owner’s briefs while he poops.

“Every single time I go to the toilet he comes in and he sits in my boxers while I go,” Nigel’s owner Martin Chotters told Mirror.

The two-year-old pug apparently developed the habit because he could not stand not being by his owner’s side. So, basically, Nigel watches his owner in the shower and even reportedly goes to work with Chotters, who is a bricklayer and decorator.

The 26-year-old hasn’t had a moment to himself ever since he and his fiancé Ria New (23) got the pup, and the only time Chotters gets a break is when Nigel is cuddling on New’s lap.

“From the day I picked him up and brought him home he has been my shadow. He follows me everywhere I go. It would be nice to have at least a little bit of toilet time to myself but I can’t. If I close the door he scratches away at it. It’s so weird having lost all of my privacy – I can’t get a moment of peace. He even pops his head in when you’re showering and gives you this look as if to say, ‘why am I not in there with you?'” Chotters, from Surrey, told Mirror.

The duo said that they’d love to get another dog, but Chotters fears the second one would be influenced by Nigel as well, and that could be too much too handle.

