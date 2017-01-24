This picture from the Washington Women’s March has gone viral because it’s brutally honest and funny

Picture from the Women’s March/ (Source: Facebook/ Omid Safi) Picture from the Women’s March/ (Source: Facebook/ Omid Safi)

Millions of people gathered for the ‘Women’s March’ that took place in the US capital Washington, DC on January 21 — a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as 45th President of the US. According to media reports, the number of people who participated in the march was triple the number of those who attended Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

The aim of the march, at the onset, was to stage public resentment against the new US president who has been very vocal – unpleasantly so – about the position of women in society. He has said that he can publicly assault women with our without consent, something which was recorded on tape and went viral during his presidential campaign. Trump won despite several women coming out in the open and speaking against him on charge of sexual abuse, verbal and physical.

While a lot of people turned up to show their contempt for Trump, different people had different reasons. In fact, the organisers who stressed on calling it ‘march’ or a ‘rally’ and not a ‘protest’, want to send a message that this event is not anti-Trump but to emphasise that “women’s rights are human rights”. An event that started on a Facebook page snowballed into something close to a movement, with several countries holding the women’s march.

Many pictures of people holding interesting placards at the event were widely shared but one of them caught special attention because of it’s funny and hard-hitting at the same time. The picture was shared by Facebook user Omid Safi and shows two women holding two placards, one with “Not saints, not whores, just women,” written in English and Urdu and the other with, “We just added English so you wouldn’t get scared.” The picture reflects on the anti-Muslim sentiment that could well be felt in Trump’s speeches during his campaign.