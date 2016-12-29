This photo of 6 friends hanging out has stirred up an Internet storm; here’s why

Oh yay! Another Internet puzzle! (Source: jr0d7771/Reddit) Oh yay! Another Internet puzzle! (Source: jr0d7771/Reddit)

If there wasn’t already enough things on our plate that left us clueless, the benevolent Internet has just come up with yet another bizarre photo. A picture of six friends hanging out on a couch has gone viral, but when you first look at the picture, you will wonder why. Because at first glance, you will just see a bunch of girls smiling and posing for the camera. But only when you observe really closely will you notice there’s something amiss. While there are SIX girls, there seem to be only FIVE pairs of legs!

The picture was first shared on Reddit by a user who goes by the handle jr0d7771 about four days ago, and since then, it has left many baffled. The post has collected over 400 comments from people trying to decipher where the legs of the girls sitting in the middle of the couch are. He has captioned the picture “Find the middle girls legs”, and true to form, Netizens obliged!

“I actually think the first girl has get legs draped OVER the second girls legs”, said one user. “(From left to right) the 2nd girl’s jeans seem to be black and blue (see link) and she stuck one of her legs next to the black jeans of the first girl. The middle girl opens her legs. She is not truly smiling that happily because she is bearing the weights. 4th girl put one of her legs on top of the middle girl and may be folded the other behind her big leg,” said another.

Here are some of the other explanations that came up.

Do you have an explanation as to where the girl’s legs are? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

