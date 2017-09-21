This 2009 photo of Obamas planting tree has inspired a photo battle, and it’s amazing

The photo way back from 2009 was taken during the first 100 days of his first tenure when the couple planted a tree at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington. (Source: Reddit) The photo way back from 2009 was taken during the first 100 days of his first tenure when the couple planted a tree at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington. (Source: Reddit)

The Internet loves the Obamas. Even almost one year after leaving the office, the former US president and his wife have always been loved dearly and their every move — be it holidays or tweets, have garnered a lot of appreciation. Ever since Donald Trump announced that he is going to be part of the presidential race long before he took charge as the 45th US President, Netizens have been photoshopping his photos and having fun. But this time around, they have dug out an old photo of Barack and Michelle Obama planting trees and are busy in a photoshop battle.

Well, technically, it’s Michelle Obama who has a shovel in her hands, as her husband is overseeing the whole thing, while a group of volunteers is trying to plant the rather big sapling. Michelle Obama has a ‘mean’ look on her face as the former POTUS is seen saying something, and what it seems, she ended up doing all the work! The photo way back from 2009 was taken during the first 100 days of his first tenure when the couple planted a tree at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington.

Thanks to Redditors, the photo has resurfaced and it’s doctored images will leave you ROFL-ing. From T-Rex to Donald Trump, there was every element in this photo battle. Take a look here.

Funny, isn’t it? Tell us your favourite photo in comments below.

