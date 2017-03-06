This PSL commentator’s ‘Maar Dala’ move on the cricket pitch has become a hilarious meme

A photo of Danny Morrison lying on a cricket pitch of a playground has recently set Twitter bells ringing — with people wasting no time in giving the photo hilarious captions! (Source: Twitter) A photo of Danny Morrison lying on a cricket pitch of a playground has recently set Twitter bells ringing — with people wasting no time in giving the photo hilarious captions! (Source: Twitter)

Cricket enthusiasts will remember Danny Morrison as a former New Zealand cricketer, known his pace bowling. But it seems, the Internet has given people around the world another (rather hilarious) reason to remember him by. Morrison, who seemed to be having a lot of fun as a commentator at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that ended on March 5, has been made immortal as a meme, thanks to the ever vigilant Twitter users.

ALSO READ | Top 15 jokes on the India vs Australia Test match that will keep you LOL-ing

A photo of the commentator lying on a cricket pitch of a playground has recently set Twitter bells ringing — with people wasting no time in giving the photo hilarious captions! The result? People know him now also as the commentator taking to the pitch, as giving Madhuri Dixit Nene some serious dance moves competition and what not!

ALSO READ | Ishant Sharma mocks Australia captain Steve Smith with the most bizarre expressions, and Twitterati lost it

Check out some of the photo captions here.

Mujhpe kisi ne yeh hara rang daala ???? pic.twitter.com/gtFHZIzlpj

— Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) March 3, 2017

Let us hear what Parthiv patel has to say pic.twitter.com/0I32b8Jw9A — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) March 3, 2017

Do you notice a ‘crack’ on the pitch ? pic.twitter.com/N5gaplogPj — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 3, 2017

We all have that one attention seeker in our squad. pic.twitter.com/rx0FvKPc6y — Mehwish (@tinafalangie) March 3, 2017

PSL se ziada Danny Morrison ki bachodiyaan yaad ayengi. #PSLpic.twitter.com/OmLezFYHkJ — Shayan Amin (@ShayyanAmin) March 3, 2017

See what else is going viral here

According to WebCric Tv, the commentator was at the semi-finals which saw the teams Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings playing. Reportedly, after Morrison’s ‘interesting’ pitch-reporting, commentators Alan Wilkins and Bazeed Khan wondered if what Morrison needed was good medical care or just some sleep.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd