This photo of a girl’s arm is the latest optical illusion the Internet is obsessing over

It wasn’t very long ago that a photo of a white and golden (or what is blue and black) dress boggled the minds of many on the Internet. While many explanations behind the difference in people’s perceptions of colours cropped up, it continues to send people into a tizzy. Not just that, many such similar optical illusions’ creating images have started to crop up on the Internet now. The latest to join the bandwagon is a photo of a group of people hanging out at a club.

Shared by a Twitter user whose handle goes by the name Elle Bailey, the photo has a group of five people posing for a picture in a club. While that seems an absolutely normal thing to do, it is the hand of the girl in black that has got social media confused. The girl, with a drink in one hand, seems to have a rather long hand. Bailey took to the micro-blogging site to post the picture with the caption “My sister’s arm in this club photo looks about 6ft long I’m crying.”

This is the picture.

My sister’s arm in this club photo looks about 6ft long I’m crying pic.twitter.com/FJU5eaJi5D — el🌹 (@_ellebailey) May 1, 2017

But of course, there were people who actually figured out what after all, was wrong with her arm in the picture. “Leave me to be the one to see this as a normal picture and not see the supposed long arm,” one Twitter user said. “That’s crazy, took me a minute to figure out that the arm is from the girl on the left,” says another.

