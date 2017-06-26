This Pakistani chowkidar’s letter demanding a generous Eidi has left everyone in splits

The user shared the letter on a popular marketing group saying, “Branding before Eid!” (Source: ‎Maria Asfer‎/ Facebook) The user shared the letter on a popular marketing group saying, “Branding before Eid!” (Source: ‎Maria Asfer‎/ Facebook)

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr after fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, and the festivities are incomplete without Eidi! Be it for little ones in the house or for the grown-ups, getting special Eid gifts or money from elders is extremely special. And not to forget the anticipation and excitement that surrounding Eidi during the last few days of roza is alike among all, where age is certainly no bar.

But then as excited as we are to get our Eidis, there are times we have people reluctant to shell out the cash. Well, if you know people like that, then take inspiration from this Pakistani chowkidar on how to write a persuasive letter, reminding people of their duty. After all, with Ramadan, Eidi and ‘Fitra’ (charity) go hand-in-hand.

The letter was shared by Maria Asfer, editor at large of FHM Pakistan. She shared the typed letter by her watchman on a popular marketing group on Facebook, highlighting the unique strategy by him. The signed letter by watchman Muhammad Kamran has amazed everyone. In his letter, he reminded the residents that “Allah give us Eid day” and on Eid remember their Eidi. He wrote, “Kindly see your pocket and take out some money for Eidi, I will come any time before the Eid. This is my first notice with love :P So I don’t hear any excuse boss :D”.

Whether it was a request or a threat we are not sure, however, the cheeky watchman certainly knows how to downplay things with the use of a smiling emoji!

But what really stunned everyone was his ending note where he himself fixed the amount of the Eidi! And it’s not in hundreds. He further added, “Eidi minimum start 2000 :P”.

While there is no way to prove the authenticity of the letter, the cheekiness of the content left everyone in splits.

