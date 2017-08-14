This Pakistani guy looks like a hybrid of Zayn Malik and Harry Potter and Internet has lost its calm

Harry Potter or Zayn Malik? (Source: Tallie Dar/Twitter) Harry Potter or Zayn Malik? (Source: Tallie Dar/Twitter)

In case you are counting the grey in your hair and thinking how you have probably seen it all, well, we’d say, think again. Why, you’d ask. Well, in case you thought celebrity doppelgangers could only look so much similar to their famous counterparts, here is a guy from Pakistan who looks like the distant cousin of Harry Potter and looks more like Zayn Malik than Malik himself! Don’t believe us? Well, we told you — You haven’t really seen it all, yet.

Tallie Dar, a Twitter user from Pakistan but based out Toronto, Ontario, as per his Twitter bio, took to the Internet recently to tweet out two of his pictures. With dishevelled hair and round glasses that our generation would associate, without a second thought, to Harry Potter, Dar tweeted, “You’re a wizard Harry.” While a close and a longer look is all that you’d take before you agree with him that he indeed looks like our favourite wizard, most Twitter users had just one name on their minds — Zayn Malik!

And we are not surprised one bit.

Dar indeed looks like the former One-Direction boy band member. After a couple of Twitter users pointed this out, others followed in, clearly in a daze having lost their minds. Others were absolutely convinced this is just Malik himself pranking his fans on the micro-blogging site.

Check out some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site, here.

But before that, this is Dar’s tweet that set the ball rolling.

And then it all started.

Zayn cut the crap when are you dropping your new album? — London Tipsy (@britwillsit223) August 8, 2017

Zayn Potter. — daddy moratita (@chillchinchilIa) August 7, 2017

I LEGIT THOUGHT THIS WAS ZAYN — 🐢 (@Mstilinski0) August 7, 2017

Ya @zaynmalik, when you dropping your new album? — Tallie (@talliedar) August 8, 2017

I THOUGHT YOU WERE ZAYN OMGJSHSJS 😍😍 — aman ☬ (@OneLuvGomez) August 7, 2017

I’m not gonna go like others & say I thought you were zayn for a sec but I legit thought you were zayn for a sec

I like u bye — مُ (@Manorita_) August 7, 2017

MY TWO FAVS IN ONE PERSON ….WOAH WOAH WOAH LIFE IS COMPLETE NOWWW …😢😢😢 http://t.co/Bg4r97FdDf — ABIA (@Abia_Notaaaabia) August 8, 2017

woah a harry-potter-loving zayn lookalike?? i am blessed http://t.co/vPS9JhJrIk — yassna | يسنا △⃒⃘ (@yassxa) August 8, 2017

A guy that looks like zayn and Harry Potter? Sign me TF UP http://t.co/U13YSCKMWE — فرح (@XOFXRH) August 10, 2017

But if you think it’s just a Malik-Potter doppelganger out on the loose in Pakistan, guess what, there is a desi Jon Snow who made it big on the Internet too.

Keep ’em coming, neighbour!

