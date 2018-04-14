Whoa! This Pakistani groom wore a GOLD tie and shoes on his wedding worth Rs 25 lakhs

Talk about lavish weddings and stealing the thunder from the bride? This groom just did it all! (Source: Twitter) Talk about lavish weddings and stealing the thunder from the bride? This groom just did it all! (Source: Twitter)

Weddings are lavish affairs and people often go over the top doing things that are borderline bizarre. Remember the time when an Indian family served ‘gold rice’ to the guests? Not to forget the forwarded photos of brides covered in gold ornaments. However, recently, it’s not a bride but a groom in Pakistan who garnered way too much attention for wearing gold worth around Rs 25 lakhs! It didn’t take too much time for his photos to go viral.

According to reports, the groom from Lahore wore an exquisite golden suit to his Walima – the reception party – worth Pakistani Rs 63,000. The suit was embellished with crystals adding another Rs 16000 to the cost. And to complement his lavish attire, he decided to add oomph with a gold tie. A tie made of solid gold weighing 10 tolas which approximately cost him Rs 5 lakhs in Pakistani currency.

This groom in Lahore wore an outfit on his valima which is worth Rs. 25 lakhs. His suit alone cost, Rs. 63,000, his shoes were made with 32 tolas of gold and they cost Rs. 17 lakhs and that tie is made with 10 tolas gold which cost Rs. 5 lakhs. pic.twitter.com/vaGJUeHJ0b — Zaydan Khan (@Zaydan_Khan) April 13, 2018

And if all that bling was not enough to steal the thunder, he decided to jazz it up further. Well, guess what, instead of wearing normal tan brown shoes, he wore golden shoes to match his outfit. No, not just a golden coloured product but a shoe made of real gold with floral patterns on it! Weighing 32 tolas, it costed him ‘just’ Rs 17 lakhs in Pakistani currency.

The man has been identified as Hafiz Salman Shahid by Mangobaaz and is reportedly a businessman from Valencia Town. Talk about lavish weddings and being the talk of the town? Well, Shahid has certainly done it!

