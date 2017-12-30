This Pakistani girl documented her ‘LOG KYA KAHENGE’ moments and it’s a true picture of misogyny

Sidra Amin depicted her life in Pakistan and we can’t agree more. (Source: Twitter) Sidra Amin depicted her life in Pakistan and we can’t agree more. (Source: Twitter)

No matter which part of the world we live in, women are constantly struggling to express their true self. Society is still not ready to accept that a woman deserves equal rights like a man, thanks to patriarchy, and this blatant truth was summed up really well by Sidra Amin from Pakistan, who highlighted her life in the neighbouring country in a Twitter thread.

According to her Twitter bio, Amin is a founder of a book club and has a self-build career that she enjoys. However, she has often been questioned if it’s a man who has supported her to fulfill her dreams. On the outside, Pakistan is slowly moving towards progressive culture and women of the country are catching up with the world but her tweets show what is the real condition at the grassroot level.

Being a woman in Pakistan. Thread: 1. I am physically & financially able to buy roti from tandoor but I have to send a bhai/kaam wala instead because men wouldn’t like it. But then, when men bring me down, their question is, “Have you ever waited in a line in a tandoor?” — Sidra. Amin. (@Sidraaminq) December 25, 2017

2. You’re physically & financially able to drive a car but you can’t because every other man on the road thinks it is their duty to either cross you, catcall you, stare at you, or just race against your car to make you realize they are better drivers. — Sidra. Amin. (@Sidraaminq) December 25, 2017

3. You can’t do certain things at workplace that you can otherwise do easily because, “bibi jee, aisay na karen, acha nahi lagta.” Had no place to sit at in HMC because yahan na bethen, acha nahi lagta, wahan na bethen acha nahi lagta. Bibi ji ended up standing for 6hrs. — Sidra. Amin. (@Sidraaminq) December 25, 2017

4. You’re automatically rendered incapable of achieving things because “aurat zehni taur par mard sy thori kamzor hai.” So if I do any projects, achieve awards, or do something extraordinary, either it was “the woman card” or a man helped me out in it. — Sidra. Amin. (@Sidraaminq) December 25, 2017

5. It is okay to stare at you because of your gender, even if you look very normal, aren’t overdressed, and have no horns on your head. — Sidra. Amin. (@Sidraaminq) December 25, 2017

6. Everytime you try and make sense, you have innumerable index fingers pointed at you because your opinion is hard to digest. A hajmola for helping in digesting opinions will have a potential market in Pakistan. — Sidra. Amin. (@Sidraaminq) December 25, 2017

Soon, her thread spread like wildfire. Seeing her perfect understanding of how society reacts to the truth, she further explained why it is important to not deny the facts that exist in our society.

I got a lot of hatred for this thread from all across because “You defaming the country” or “this doesn’t happen in our privileged neighborhood.” But the amount of likes, retweets, and replies from people who experienced this is a testimony that so many women suffer. — Sidra. Amin. (@Sidraaminq) December 27, 2017

I have just mentioned some of the little things we experience. I haven’t even touched the heinous crimes committed against women. Many men(and women) told me on the thread that Islam gives you the complete guide to live your life. My Islam taught me to stand for myself & others. — Sidra. Amin. (@Sidraaminq) December 27, 2017

Many men(and women) also taught me that I am probably living in stone age and their version of Pakistan doesn’t have it this bad. Congratulations to you, and more power to the empowered women that you have around. It is people like you who have to make the world a safe space. — Sidra. Amin. (@Sidraaminq) December 27, 2017

But the world doesn’t become a safe place for others when you deny bad things are happening because they aren’t happening around you, or because your interpretation of religion makes the bad okay. If something is making someone feel bad, the religion probably doesn’t support it. — Sidra. Amin. (@Sidraaminq) December 27, 2017

Twitterati came out in her support and gave a huge round of applause for her righteous attitude towards gender equality.

I’ve been told by some elders in my fam not to do my chores because ‘larkiyan hai na!’. Aur yae road wala case, I see it everyday as I drive to college. Whether it’s a 10 yrs old kid or an 70 yrs old buzurg, feels like they consider it their duty to stare at every passing woman — Hassaan Malik 🇵🇰 (@Hassaan921) December 26, 2017

Well i dont know where are you living but alot of women are standing in the tandoor line. Please live in 2017. You have some where frozen in Qudsia Bano’s novel mid 60z — mashood (@ecoharmony) December 25, 2017

If your privileged neighbourhood is in good shape, that doesn’t make everyone else’s problems unreal or fictional. Also, Bano Qudsia.* — Sidra. Amin. (@Sidraaminq) December 26, 2017

Darasal tandoori ego serve hogai abhi — Thankfully Not Amongst Your Peepal, COAS (@AnwerNaqvi) December 26, 2017

I luved each n every sentence u wrote 👍 totally relatable, and we are always sidelined by LOG KYA KAHENGE — Afridi’s AC UNIT💕 (@DeewaniLala10) December 27, 2017

You can just write….being a woman….anywhere and everywhere …more or less….sometime or the other ..we have to face this ! — Farah (@imamfarah) December 26, 2017

More power to you for writing this! I can imagine the amount of hate you must’ve gotten for this. Stand tall darling ❤ — Enyo (@EnyoAtHome) December 27, 2017

Behen.. it’s not just Pakistan but many nations where women are treated as 2nd class citizen, not necessarily through out, there are pockets with better scenarios. But if this changes a single man. It’s enough.. — Kartika Sitoke (@KartikaTweets) December 27, 2017

May I suggest instead of using the word “Pakistan” maybe use the place name of your immediate city/area to highlight women’s plight. Because my observation travelling cross country talks of women empowerment being practised. ☝️😏 — ABW (@ABWDXB) December 26, 2017

Not only in Pakistan but all over the world

The situation of girls/women is more or less the same.

It is very important to change it, otherwise justice will not be done with half of the entire population. — Saurav kumar (@bleachsunny) December 30, 2017

It’s time we stand and fight for equality and make our society a better place for women. Kudos to you girl!

