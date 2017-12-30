Kamala Mills Fire

This Pakistani girl documented her ‘LOG KYA KAHENGE’ moments and it’s a true picture of misogyny

Sidra Amin, a Twitter user created a buzz on social media when she summed up her life in Pakistan and the misogyny. Women across the world couldn't help but agree with her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 30, 2017 7:23 pm
Pakistani girl writes about her life in Pakistan, Pakistani women, life in Pakistan, social media viral Sidra Amin depicted her life in Pakistan and we can’t agree more. (Source: Twitter)
No matter which part of the world we live in, women are constantly struggling to express their true self. Society is still not ready to accept that a woman deserves equal rights like a man, thanks to patriarchy, and this blatant truth was summed up really well by Sidra Amin from Pakistan, who highlighted her life in the neighbouring country in a Twitter thread.

According to her Twitter bio, Amin is a founder of a book club and has a self-build career that she enjoys. However, she has often been questioned if it’s a man who has supported her to fulfill her dreams. On the outside, Pakistan is slowly moving towards progressive culture and women of the country are catching up with the world but her tweets show what is the real condition at the grassroot level.

Soon, her thread spread like wildfire. Seeing her perfect understanding of how society reacts to the truth, she further explained why it is important to not deny the facts that exist in our society.

Twitterati came out in her support and gave a huge round of applause for her righteous attitude towards gender equality.

It’s time we stand and fight for equality and make our society a better place for women. Kudos to you girl!

