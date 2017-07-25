This Pakistani cover of Game of Thrones title track will give you goosebumps

Time for some Game of Thrones covers now? (Source: Sachal Studios/Facebook) Time for some Game of Thrones covers now? (Source: Sachal Studios/Facebook)

Game of Thrones Season 7 has everything it promised — suspense, plot twists, painful reunions (almost), vengeance and Ramin Djawadi’s beautiful score. Even as the world is still trying to come to terms with Euron Greyjoy’s ‘gift’ to Cercei and Theon Greyjoy’s cowardly act, closer home the epic fantasy drama is also making news for another reason.

A Pakistani cover of the Game of Thrones title-track is going viral, for being absolutely beautiful. A video uploaded on Sachal Studios’ Facebook page showing the Sachal Jazz Ensemble’s rendition of the song using instruments like the djembe, morsing, guitar and accordion has gone viral.

Watch the video here.

At a time when renditions are becoming more popular than the actual songs, it is only fitting that the popular series’ melodious track got a fitting cover of its own too.

Last year in August, a tabla cover of the Game of Thrones opening score went viral. Karan Chitra Deshmukh, a Mumbai-based percussionist uploaded a mesmerising cover of the Game of Thrones theme song with the unusual musical instrument.

Watch the video here.

While there are many Indian covers of Cheap Thrills, Shape of You and even Despacito that have managed to get our attention in the recent past, a Shape of You cover from Pakistan made headlines recently. Sharoon and Haroon Leo — Pakistani twins made an instrumental rendition of Ed Sheeran’s number which became a chart buster this year after its release in January and got the Internet collectively swooning in no time.

Watch the video here.

What are your thoughts on the latest Game of Thrones cover? Let us know in the comments section below.

