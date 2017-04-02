This Pakistani model fell for this April Fools Day prank; later slammed the newspaper for the article

Express Tribune circulated a story about how the new Islamabad Airport would be named after China’s President name ‘Xi Jinping’ as part of their April Fools’ Day prank. (Source: Rabia Butt/ Instagram) Express Tribune circulated a story about how the new Islamabad Airport would be named after China’s President name ‘Xi Jinping’ as part of their April Fools’ Day prank. (Source: Rabia Butt/ Instagram)

Those days are history when only friends and family used to play a prank on April Fools’ Day. Now from big tech companies like Google to even newspapers, all take the day very seriously to fool people. Anything for a good laugh, isn’t it?

Well, yes that’s how a Pakistan daily trolled everyone with a prank story on April 1, and many fell for it including country’s top model and actor Rabia Butt. It’s quite hilarious how the date did not cross her mind before she took to social media to express her displeasure.

Express Tribune circulated a story about how the new Islamabad Airport would be named after China’s President name ‘Xi Jinping’ as part of their April Fools’ Day prank. Butt fell for the prank and vented out her anger on Instagram and wrote, “To name our Islamabad airport (our capital) after China’s president name ‘Xi Jinping’? Has Nawaz Shareef lost it completely?”

We get it that Butt was furious, however, had she read the entire story on their website she would have known it was just a joke. However, with many fake news circulating these days it’s not her fault completely.

Along with Butt many of her followers too got tricked. They too criticised the government for a rather ‘ridiculous’ step. However, few smart ones highlighted it’s just a prank and had a good laugh as to how the super model believed it to be true.

After she found out that it was a prank and she fell for it, she wrote another post saying, “Wow I just thought that one can never joke about the county or may be I’m way too sensitive about my homeland.”

