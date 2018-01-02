This Pakistani woman’s love story on travelling to London to relive the memories of her dead husband is going viral

Top News
The Twitter user beautifully describes that one week she spent in London, exploring the city on her own on week days and waiting to get to know the place together with "Marhoom khaawand", her husband.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 2, 2018 11:06 am
love stories, viral love stories, viral love stories pakistan, pakistan love stories today viral, chachi chatters love story in pakistan, indian express, indian express news The places that love takes us to. (Source: Thinkstock Images, Twitter/Chachi Chatter)
How far will you go to live once again, the sweet but fading memories of time spent with your loved ones? While you think about it, here is one love story (albeit from November last year) that will warm the cockles of your heart. A Twitter user who goes by the name Chachi Chatters shared her love story with her late husband on the Internet and ever since then, has got Netizens feeling the mush. Taking a trip down to the time she spent getting to know the London city with her husband and how she marvelled at the beauty of a fountain sitting on a bench with him, she evidently had everybody right in the feels.

Long story short, the Twitter user, who is now old and ailing, took a flight to London pursuing that “distant memory” of sitting beside that fountain with her husband, except that, she did not remember which of the many fountains it was. She takes the help of Internet users to find the place and succeeds in her quest. And she beautifully describes that one week she spent in London, exploring the city on her own on week days and waiting to get to know the place together with “Marhoom khaawand”, her husband.

Read her heartwarming story of love, here.

And people reached out to her, trying to help her.

She then got down to recounting why finding the fountain was so important for her.

So, how far will you go to live once again, the sweet but fading memories of time spent with your loved ones?

