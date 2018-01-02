This Pakistani woman’s love story on travelling to London to relive the memories of her dead husband is going viral

The places that love takes us to. (Source: Thinkstock Images, Twitter/Chachi Chatter) The places that love takes us to. (Source: Thinkstock Images, Twitter/Chachi Chatter)

How far will you go to live once again, the sweet but fading memories of time spent with your loved ones? While you think about it, here is one love story (albeit from November last year) that will warm the cockles of your heart. A Twitter user who goes by the name Chachi Chatters shared her love story with her late husband on the Internet and ever since then, has got Netizens feeling the mush. Taking a trip down to the time she spent getting to know the London city with her husband and how she marvelled at the beauty of a fountain sitting on a bench with him, she evidently had everybody right in the feels.

Long story short, the Twitter user, who is now old and ailing, took a flight to London pursuing that “distant memory” of sitting beside that fountain with her husband, except that, she did not remember which of the many fountains it was. She takes the help of Internet users to find the place and succeeds in her quest. And she beautifully describes that one week she spent in London, exploring the city on her own on week days and waiting to get to know the place together with “Marhoom khaawand”, her husband.

Read her heartwarming story of love, here.

Friday afternoon I saw my Oncologist for a follow-up after my recent hospitalization.

He told me the labwork looked fine and asked me what my plans were for Thanksgiving. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

I told him nothing much.

And I don’t know what got into me. I asked him if I’m okay to travel. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

Sure I don’t see why not, he said.

I smiled and shrugged my shoulders in a sheepish way. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

I had absolutely no plans for traveling. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

I kept thinking about it all Friday night though. I don’t get to say it a lot but…my doctor said it’s fine. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

Saturday I gave our old travel agent a call. I don’t know how you kids buy tickets on apps. I can’t. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

Sunday I cleaned my fridge, watered the plants, left the cat at the lovely neighbor’s.

And packed a bag. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

Monday I took a flight. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

Tuesday I woke up in London. pic.twitter.com/VznQRZcnkb — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

I realize and I know mostly, forward is the only direction you can, should and must go. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

But there’s this sombre comfort in going back sometimes.

To times from your memories.

And places you had been. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

There’s this fountain. Somewhere in Hyde Park/Kensington Gardens. I have a precious little memory attached to that fountain. I need to find it. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

I have 3 days. And not a whole lot of lung/heart reserves. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

But I have a whole lot of will. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 22, 2017

People in and around London. People who’ve been to London.

Do you know of a fountain somewhere in that city that looks like a big vase and has a couple of Italian/Renaissance inspired sculptures around it? — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 23, 2017

I’ve failed to find it and I flew in only to see it, sit by it and relive an old memory I have associated with it. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 23, 2017

I walked around all day chasing a distant, blurry image. I’ve started to wonder if I’m confabulating that moment,time and place.

I feel my loneliness like a warm coat around me today and keep my fingers crossed for tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/pEy9nZpcJ4 — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 23, 2017

And people reached out to her, trying to help her.

She then got down to recounting why finding the fountain was so important for her.

Many many years ago, marhoom khaawand’s work trip took us to London. This was my first time visiting this gorgeous, loud, colorful, old, charming city. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

I was not a seasoned traveler back then. I had lived all my life in Lahore and the farthest I had traveled was to Dhaka while I worked for PTV. So London was a jolt to my senses. A very pleasant one of course. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

We were there for 10 days may be. 7 of which, marhoom khaawand was at a diplomatic workshop. I would take a couple of pounds with me in the morning and they would last me the whole day in that city. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

I remember seeing armies of bankers in top hats. Young men who smelled like weed, singing in the tube stations around the Bond St, Marble Arch and Oxford Circus undergrounds. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

Piccadilly Circus was covered in gaudy, garish neon signs and billboards. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

I do not have the sharpest memory.

But I distinctly remember some shops from Carnaby Street (Soho).

Lord John. Casual Affair. Stop The Shop. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

As lovely as the city was, I felt incredibly alone on my own. And I couldn’t wait for the weekend so I could spend a day with my husband and absorb a bit of London together. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

Sunday we had to fly back.

So we just planned to eat breakfast and walk around the city. We packed our bags, left them with the concierge and ended up at the Berwick Street Market. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

There was a little stall where a Scottish gentleman was selling these tiny little animal figurines, hand-carved out of marble.

I just fell in love with the dainty craft-work. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

We were about to buy a few of the figurines. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

Marhoom khaawand said no.

He wanted me to get the little marble figurines. He said he’d skip lunch. I said I would too. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

We walked around London the rest of the morning, mostly along what I now know was Bayswater Road, into the Italian Gardens. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

We sat down on a stone bench. In front of a stunning, stunning fountain. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

We sat at the bench and looked at the fountain. There was a sea-nymph sculpture on each side of the fountain. It looked so grand. And it looked so grand because I had someone to look at it with. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

We left back for the hotel, collected the luggage and took the cab to Heathrow.

I never got to visit London again. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

I couldn’t find the fountain. I had no idea where it was. I never took a picture of it. There are a hundred thousand beautiful fountains in London. I was so naive.

But I asked you guys if you knew. And you did. — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

I’m sitting at the same bench right now bacho. pic.twitter.com/qCaiOTfYgv — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

I fly out tonight. With my heart filled with joy. Knowing I would probably never come back to London. But I have a grand old memory of this grand old city which I’d forever hold close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/XvGDJbyhSt — Chachi Chatters (@ChachiChatters) November 24, 2017

So, how far will you go to live once again, the sweet but fading memories of time spent with your loved ones?

