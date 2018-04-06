Presents Latest News

CAPTION GENIUS: This 9-year-old’s witty captions to cartoons will MAKE YOUR DAY!

A nine-year-old girl has taken the caption contest by The New Yorker a tad bit too seriously and has managed to come up with some chucklesome captions. The captioned images have garnered quite some attention on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 6, 2018 2:32:49 pm
New Yorker caption contest, girl nails caption contest, nine year old's witty captions, caption contest, funny captions, Can you give these images better captions? (Source: Bessbell/Twitter)
Each week, The New Yorker prints out cartoons for its readers’ to caption. Out of those who submit their entries, three are shortlisted and then according to a popular vote, the winner is released on the website. Interestingly, a nine-year-old girl has taken the caption contest a tad bit too seriously and is quite involved in giving the images some chucklesome captions.

In a tweet by Bess Kalb, multiple images of the magazine have been shared along with the captions given by the young girl, “Everything is terrible but my cousin’s 9-year old daughter Alice has been quietly and masterfully slaying the @NewYorker’s caption contest and it’s pure delight.” She further shared more images appreciating the wit and dedication of her cousin’s daughter Alice, “There are so many (she grabs every issue before her mom can get ahold of it) and every single one of them is perfect.”

However, Kalb was not the only one who thought that the captions given by Alice were funny. In no time the tweet garnered quite some attention on social media and went viral. At the time of writing the post had over 6,000 re-tweets and 27,000 likes. Here are some of the comments that followed:

What do you think about Alice’s sense of humour? Tell us in the comments section below.

