CAPTION GENIUS: This 9-year-old’s witty captions to cartoons will MAKE YOUR DAY!

Can you give these images better captions? (Source: Bessbell/Twitter) Can you give these images better captions? (Source: Bessbell/Twitter)

Each week, The New Yorker prints out cartoons for its readers’ to caption. Out of those who submit their entries, three are shortlisted and then according to a popular vote, the winner is released on the website. Interestingly, a nine-year-old girl has taken the caption contest a tad bit too seriously and is quite involved in giving the images some chucklesome captions.

In a tweet by Bess Kalb, multiple images of the magazine have been shared along with the captions given by the young girl, “Everything is terrible but my cousin’s 9-year old daughter Alice has been quietly and masterfully slaying the @NewYorker’s caption contest and it’s pure delight.” She further shared more images appreciating the wit and dedication of her cousin’s daughter Alice, “There are so many (she grabs every issue before her mom can get ahold of it) and every single one of them is perfect.”

Everything is terrible but my cousin’s 9-year old daughter Alice has been quietly and masterfully slaying the @NewYorker’s caption contest and it’s pure delight. pic.twitter.com/Lhzmq7Pnsb — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) April 4, 2018

There are so many (she grabs every issue before her mom can get ahold of it) and every single one of them is perfect. pic.twitter.com/vsnG2unIbN — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) April 4, 2018

However, Kalb was not the only one who thought that the captions given by Alice were funny. In no time the tweet garnered quite some attention on social media and went viral. At the time of writing the post had over 6,000 re-tweets and 27,000 likes. Here are some of the comments that followed:

I legitimately snorted at “Well, that’s new.” — KellMeCrazy (@Kel_MoonFace) April 4, 2018

These are absolutely amazing!!! I really hope @NewYorker picks at least one of these gems; because this is gold! — [FoF] Michael (@KingNisch) April 5, 2018

My favourite one by far is “Well, that’s new” That just tickles me. — Rob Cox (@RobCoxxy) April 5, 2018

When you find out a 9 year old is funnier than you. — C (@remymarcchris) April 5, 2018

My new goal is to have one of my cartoons published in the New Yorker and then to have Alice write a better caption for it — Booms (@bestrealcomics) April 4, 2018

I literally cannot deal with ‘well, that’s new.’ Such British humour too! Brilliant! — Doug (@_dogden) April 5, 2018

“I told you to give the mayor a pizza” is an absolute 10/10 — Nate Coombs (@n8coombs) April 5, 2018

What do you think about Alice’s sense of humour? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd