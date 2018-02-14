This mother’s Twitter thread on raising her specially-abled daughter will change your perspective of looking at life

  • Associate Sponsor
In a Twitter thread, a mother talks about how her beautiful daughter - despite her disabilities - is the most amazing little person in the world. The thread has gone viral with people praising her for raising awareness about the feelings and parenting of specially abled children.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2018 8:08 pm
Natalie Weaver, the story of a mother of a diable daughter, Natalie Weaver twitter This beautiful Twitter thread by a loving mom about her daughter has won hearts online. (Source: Natalie Weaver/Twitter)
Nothing can ever replace the love and warmth that your mother has for you. From awaiting your return in the wee hours of the morning, cooking your favourite dish at a moment’s notice to pampering you like a baby even after you grow old is just a few of the things that make her the most loveable person in the world. Following the suit here is a mom who loves her daughter, not for her perfections but because of her disabilities.

Mom Natalie Weaver posted a thread of reasons stating why her daughter Sophia is the queen of her heart. And how being a mother to a child with physical deformities and complex medical conditions has given her a whole new perspective of looking at her life.

Sophia’s life has been filled with ups and downs, but with her mother’s patience, her childhood has been no different from that any other child of her age. Weaver tweeted out to spread awareness about raising kids with disability and special needs.

