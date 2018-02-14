This mother’s Twitter thread on raising her specially-abled daughter will change your perspective of looking at life

This beautiful Twitter thread by a loving mom about her daughter has won hearts online. (Source: Natalie Weaver/Twitter) This beautiful Twitter thread by a loving mom about her daughter has won hearts online. (Source: Natalie Weaver/Twitter)

Nothing can ever replace the love and warmth that your mother has for you. From awaiting your return in the wee hours of the morning, cooking your favourite dish at a moment’s notice to pampering you like a baby even after you grow old is just a few of the things that make her the most loveable person in the world. Following the suit here is a mom who loves her daughter, not for her perfections but because of her disabilities.

Mom Natalie Weaver posted a thread of reasons stating why her daughter Sophia is the queen of her heart. And how being a mother to a child with physical deformities and complex medical conditions has given her a whole new perspective of looking at her life.

Check her tweet here.

I’m often met with stares of pity & discomfort when people see Sophia. Some people think that a child who is severely disabled is living a life of misery. I’d like to change that belief & invite you to open your eyes a little wider. Sophia is the bold queen of our house. pic.twitter.com/sWpjJhXUTS — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) February 11, 2018

It may be hard to see at first glance but she has a huge personality. If you take the time to get to know her, you will see it. She has an attitude too! She gives a mean side eye and rolls her eyes at me when she thinks I’m being annoying! She is silly and makes us laugh. pic.twitter.com/tNe4ypcsUI — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) February 11, 2018

She loves playing with her brother and sister. She loves doing lots of arts and crafts throughout the day. Her absolute favorite is listening to music. Though she needs assistance to do all these activities, she absolutely loves it! pic.twitter.com/g8KL6dieFV — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) February 11, 2018

She loves to be involved with daily household chores and baking! Again, she needs help doing all of these things but it doesn’t mean it is less fun. pic.twitter.com/TTc6qgvx3H — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) February 11, 2018

She loves Halloween and dressing up! Though she can’t go out to trick or treat, we have fun experiencing Halloween and going trick or treating door to door in our house. pic.twitter.com/OsWovFJ3Au — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) February 11, 2018

Sophia can’t talk but that doesn’t mean she can’t communicate. Mommy knows what she’s saying with those beautiful expressive eyes. Sophia also has many different communication tools. She lets us know what she wants! pic.twitter.com/CPEKOCVAPt — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) February 11, 2018

Sophia has physical, occupational, and speech therapy & a teacher that comes every week to work with her. She has fun but when she’s done with them, she pretends to sleep. When she hears them leave, she “wakes up” and laughs because they got played! pic.twitter.com/5wCmLBc926 — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) February 11, 2018

Sure, Sophia has experienced a lot of pain and challenges throughout her short time here but the times in between are filled with pure love, joy, laughter, and happiness. pic.twitter.com/Q6pxrkJ32I — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) February 11, 2018

She loves to laugh and she is the center and heart of our family. I’m a happier and better human being because of her. She has taught me the true meaning of life and beauty. She is a valuable soul! Take a little extra time next time, Open your eyes to see the human being! pic.twitter.com/i5BxtprvOW — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) February 11, 2018

Sophia has a full life thanks to prv ins and 2ndary Medicaid, which is why I became an advocate & I fight for it. Up until 2 yrs ago, I was very private because the cruelty we experienced was too painful. I found my calling in being her mom & now in being an activist pic.twitter.com/s4NpmnjuKz — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) February 11, 2018

The biggest thing I’d like for you take away from this thread is that she’s my child and I love her as much as you love your typical child. Most of us would do anything for our kids, she just happens to need me to do a lot more… And I’m good with that💜 pic.twitter.com/1VS8QeJh19 — Natalie Weaver (@Nataliew1020) February 11, 2018

Sophia’s life has been filled with ups and downs, but with her mother’s patience, her childhood has been no different from that any other child of her age. Weaver tweeted out to spread awareness about raising kids with disability and special needs.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd