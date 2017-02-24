This mother’s decision to carry her terminally ill child in her womb just to donate organs is winning hearts on the Internet

The parents discovered about the cephalic disorder at an ultrasound scan at 19 weeks. (Source: Keri Young/ Facebook) The parents discovered about the cephalic disorder at an ultrasound scan at 19 weeks. (Source: Keri Young/ Facebook)

When a woman carries a baby in her womb, it brings many changes for a couple. It is said that expecting a child brings the best moments in a couple’s life. Tracking the growth of the unborn child through the nine months is beautiful and parents look forward to capturing every moment and making memories. But, what if during the pregnancy, one discovers that the unborn child is suffering from a terminal illness? For sure, the parents would be shattered, but there are a few who still try to find the good amid the worst news.

Keri Young and her husband Royce Young of Oklahoma are expecting their second child, a girl. However, the couple found out in December that the child has a fatal condition called anencephaly — which means that the baby will be born without a fully developed brain, a condition that is terminal.

The parents discovered about the cephalic disorder through an ultrasound scan at 19 weeks. The scan showed that the baby was fine with perfect body parts and organs, except the brain.

“Faced with terrible options we have decided to continue the pregnancy to full term so Eva, which literally means life, can grow strong and give life to multiple people through organ donation,” the brave mother posted her decision online along with a photo of the scan on her Instagram account.

Eva will be born in May, and her mother has continued to chronicle her pregnancy through a series of Facebook posts. Hundreds have reacted to the heartbreaking story but many have also felt inspired by their decision.

“This was not an easy decision. For the next 20 weeks, I will feel her kick, have the hiccups and we’ll be able to hear her perfect heart beating all the while knowing we’ll only get a few short hours with her when she’s born,” Young wrote in the heart-wrenching post.

She also shared a 4D picture of Eva recently, and they are more than excited to hold her. “Everything is still measuring as it should and seeing her today made us more excited than ever to hold her,” Young wrote.

Young agrees that it is extremely difficult but with help from her family, friends and doctors, they are trying to help many through Eva’s organs.

