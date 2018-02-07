  • Associate Sponsor
This mother-daughter duo had some Valentine’s Day surprise planned for each other and it’s heartwarming

What do you do with two pups when you actually need one? Keep them, of course! This video about how a mother-daughter duo decided to surprise each other with an early Valentine's Day gift will melt your heart.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2018 10:45 pm
valentine's day, valentine day gift for him, valentine day gift for her, valentine day gift What have you planned for Valentine’s Day? (Source: Natalie Rice/Twitter)
Valentine’s Day is considered to be the day when people shower their near and dear ones with love and affection. It is celebrated with much aplomb and excitement all over the world, with people showering each other with gifts. Now there need not be a special day to express your love, but like it or not, that’s how things work and in a special move Twitter user Natalie Rice decided to surprise her mom.

Recently, Rice shared a heartwarming tale about how her family dog passed away and it proved to be a huge blow to her and her family. Seeing how everyone, especially her mom was low from the loss, she decided to get an early Valentine’s Day gift by bringing home a new blue heeler puppy to the house.

But what Rice didn’t know was that even her mother was thinking along the same lines and she got her daughter a black labrador puppy. The only one who wasn’t aware of the whole incident was her father.

In a video posted on Twitter, the ladies can be seen getting a double dose of surprise.

Now, isn’t that heartwarming?

