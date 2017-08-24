This mom’s viral post about her daughter’s bonus ‘step mother’ will melt your heart

“Our daughter and her two mommies walking her to her classroom on the first day of school,” she wrote while sharing the photo. (Hayley Booth/ Facebook) “Our daughter and her two mommies walking her to her classroom on the first day of school,” she wrote while sharing the photo. (Hayley Booth/ Facebook)

Divorce is difficult and often can be very unpleasant. But more than the adults, it’s the children who suffer the most and are the silent victims. So many parents try to maintain a very cordial relationship despite the divorce. And surely, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have shown us how beautifully former partners can co-parent their kids. But what about when your ex decides to marry, would you openly let you child mingle them? Or most importantly would you let your kids refer to the, as mommy and daddy?

If you think that’s unfathomable and could never happen, then you must read the post that is going viral for all the right reason. A US mom shared a moving post explaining why she is not only okay that her daughter has a “bonus mommy” but also how she too loves her.

In a Facebook post, that has gone viral with over 26,000 shares, at the time of writing, Hayley Booth shared the secret of their “flawless” co-parenting. “My answer is always the same– We just love our daughter.💕 Seriously, it’s just that simple.”

Describing the special bond, she wrote, “My daughter calls her bonus mommy ‘Mommy’.. and you know what? That’s okay, because that’s what she is to her, she IS her mommy. She is there for her always, she takes care of her, she plays with her, she teaches her life lessons and how she should behave, she gives her hugs and kisses goodnight, she does everything any mother would do.. But most of all she loves her like she is her own.”

Admitting that divorce can be difficult and a child should never be caught in between any “adult drama”. Booth wrote, “She didn’t choose to be born, and she certainly never chose for her parents to get divorced.” She further asked, “Why would we make her life any harder by making her choose which set of parents to love?”

Saying that her ex-husband’s partner is one of her “best friends”, she is thankful to have her in her life. “My daughter isn’t the only one who loves her bonus mommy, I love her too. She’s become one of my best friends and I rely on her for many things. She is one of the strongest people I know, and I am thankful for her everyday.”

Read the full post here

She also stressed that co-parenting peacefully is possible “because I do it every day”. “Sometimes you just have to put the petty little things aside, to raise your child to be the amazing human being they are meant to be,” she shares from her own experience.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and I am beyond thankful for my village!” Booth shared the post with a heartwarming picture of hers with her four-year-old daughter, along with her bonus mommy on the girl’s first day of school.

The post has garnered a lot of positive response and people are lauding Booth; she also explained why she used the term ‘bonus mother’ instead of ‘step mother’.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd